Cowboys & Aliens Newly Mastered In 4k On Ultra HD Blu-ray

Cowboys & Aliens (2011) 4k UHD/BD

Jon Favreau’s Cowboys & Aliens (2011) has been remastered in 4k and is now available on Ultra HD Blu-ray. The 2-disc physical media edition from Kino Lorber includes a 4k Blu-ray (BD-100) and 2k Blu-ray (BD-50), with bonus features included on the 2k Blu-ray disc.

On 4k Blu-ray, the Theatrical Cut (119 minutes) of Cowboys & Aliens is presented in 2160p (SDR) with 5.1 Surround & Lossless 2.0 Stereo Audio. Audio Commentary is provided by Director Jon Favreau.

The Blu-ray Disc includes the HD master of the Extended Cut (135 minutes), also with 5.1 Surround & Lossless 2.0 Stereo Audio and Audio Commentary is provided by Director Jon Favreau.

Cowboys & Aliens (2011) on 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray is priced $19.99 (List: $39.95) on Amazon.

Special Features:

DISC 1 (4KUHD):

• Brand New UHD SDR Master of the Theatrical Cut (119 Minutes)

• Audio Commentary by Director Jon Favreau

• 5.1 Surround & Lossless 2.0 Stereo Audio

• Triple-Layered UHD100 Disc

• Optional English Subtitles

DISC 2 (BLU-RAY):

• HD Master of the Extended Cut (135 Minutes)

• Audio Commentary by Director Jon Favreau

• Conversations with Jon Favreau; Actors Daniel Craig, Harrison Ford, Olivia Wilde; Producers Steven Spielberg, Ron Howard, Brian Grazer; and Screenwriters Alex Kurtzman, Robert Orci, Damon Lindelof] (80:10)

• Igniting the Sky: The Making of Cowboys & Aliens (40:18)

• 3 Theatrical Trailers (2 Newly Mastered in 2K)

• 14 TV Spots

• 5.1 Surround & Lossless 2.0 Stereo Audio

• Dual-Layered BD50 Disc

• Optional English Subtitles

Description: Their first contact could become their last stand in this explosive sci-fi action-adventure western! Screen legends Daniel Craig (Casino Royale) and Harrison Ford (Raiders of the Lost Ark) star in this rousingly original genre mash-up from director Jon Favreau, the mastermind behind Iron Man, The Lion King and The Mandalorian. A stranger (Craig) stumbles into the desert town of Absolution with no memory of his past and a futuristic shackle around his wrist. With the help of mysterious beauty Ella (Olivia Wilde, Tron: Legacy) and the iron-fisted Colonel Dolarhyde (Ford), he finds himself leading an unlikely posse of cowboys, outlaws and Apache warriors against a common enemy from beyond this world in an epic showdown for survival! With a blazing supporting cast featuring Adam Beach, Clancy Brown, Keith Carradine, Paul Dano, Walton Goggins, Sam Rockwell, Wyatt Russell and Abigail Spencer.