HomeDigital HDAlien: Romulus Is Now Available In Digital 4k UHD With Bonus Features
Digital HDDigital UHDMovie & TV NewsMovie NewsNews

Alien: Romulus Is Now Available In Digital 4k UHD With Bonus Features

HD Report
By HD Report
0
Alien Romulus (2024) movie still
Alien: Romulus (2024) Digital 4k UHD Buy on Amazon

20th Century Studios’ Alien: Romulus is now available to purchase as an Early Digital Premiere including in 4k UHD, Dolby Vision HDR, and Dolby Atmos (with select services).

The digital release predates the physical media editions arriving on December 3, which include 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, DVD, and a Limited Edition 4k SteelBook.

Alien: Romulus (release date Oct. 15, 2024) is available from Apple TV (with bonus features, Prime Video (Bonus X-Ray Edition), FandangoAtHome, and other digital movie services.

Alien: Romulus was directed by Fede Alvarez who co-wrote the movie with Rodo Sayagues and Dan O’Bannon. Cast members include Cailee Spaeny, David Jonsson, Archie Renaux, and Ian Holm as Rook (facial and vocal reference). The film gets a high ranking on Rotten Tomatoes (80% Tomatometer, 85% Popcornmeter).

Bonus Features: Cast and filmmakers take us inside the sci-fi horror thriller of ALIEN: ROMULUS. Go behind the scenes for an intimate look at how the movie came to life, and explore everything from crafting the perfect story and finding the right cast, to recreating iconic creatures and building massive practical sets. Also learn how one of the film’s biggest sequences was achieved, and enjoy alternate/extended scenes and more.

Logline: While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonists come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe.

Alien Romulus digital poster
Alien: Romulus (2024) Digital 4k UHD Buy on Amazon
Previous article
Alien Movies Ranked By Home Theater Experience: 4k, HDR, Atmos
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Samsung 4k TV Deal!

Samsung 65-inch OLED 4k TV Deal

Tulsa King Season Two!

Hot 4k Blu-rays!

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray
Transformers 7-Movie Collection 4k UHD Digital
The Crown The Complete Series Blu-ray
The Wizard of OZ - 4k UHD 85th Anniversary Theater Edition skew

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2024 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
Alien (1979) film still by HD Report

Alien Movies Ranked By Home Theater Experience: 4k, HDR, Atmos

HD Report - 0

The Wild Robot Release Dates & Pre-orders On 4k/2k Blu-ray, DVD...

HD Report - 0
new 2k 4k blu-ray digital oct 15 2024

Alien: Romulus, The Crown, The Wild Robot, & More 4k/2k Blu-ray...

HD Report - 0