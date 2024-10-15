Alien: Romulus Is Now Available In Digital 4k UHD With Bonus Features

Alien: Romulus (2024) Digital 4k UHD Buy on Amazon

20th Century Studios’ Alien: Romulus is now available to purchase as an Early Digital Premiere including in 4k UHD, Dolby Vision HDR, and Dolby Atmos (with select services).

The digital release predates the physical media editions arriving on December 3, which include 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, DVD, and a Limited Edition 4k SteelBook.

Alien: Romulus (release date Oct. 15, 2024) is available from Apple TV (with bonus features, Prime Video (Bonus X-Ray Edition), FandangoAtHome, and other digital movie services.

Alien: Romulus was directed by Fede Alvarez who co-wrote the movie with Rodo Sayagues and Dan O’Bannon. Cast members include Cailee Spaeny, David Jonsson, Archie Renaux, and Ian Holm as Rook (facial and vocal reference). The film gets a high ranking on Rotten Tomatoes (80% Tomatometer, 85% Popcornmeter).

Bonus Features: Cast and filmmakers take us inside the sci-fi horror thriller of ALIEN: ROMULUS. Go behind the scenes for an intimate look at how the movie came to life, and explore everything from crafting the perfect story and finding the right cast, to recreating iconic creatures and building massive practical sets. Also learn how one of the film’s biggest sequences was achieved, and enjoy alternate/extended scenes and more.

Logline: While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonists come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe.