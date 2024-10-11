Megalopolis Release Dates & Pre-orders On Blu-ray, Digital & DVD

Megalopolis Digital 4k UHD Buy on Amazon

Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis released in US theaters on September 27, 2024 and will soon be available for viewing at home on disc and digital. The film arrives first in digital formats including 4k UHD on Nov. 12, 2024 followed by Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD (expected late December).

Pre-orders of Megalopolis are available for $24.99 on Amazon, Apple TV, FandangoAtHome, and other digital movie services. On disc, 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray editions are available to pre-order on Amazon, priced $25.51 and $28.87, respectively.

Summary: Genius artist Cesar Catilina seeks to leap the City of New Rome into a utopian, idealistic future, while his opposition, Mayor Franklyn Cicero, remains committed to a regressive status quo, perpetuating greed, special interests, and partisan warfare. Torn between them is socialite Julia Cicero, the mayor’s daughter, whose love for Cesar has divided her loyalties, forcing her to discover what she truly believes humanity deserves.