HomeBlu-ray DiscApple TV's Severance Is Getting A Physical Media Release On Blu-ray &...
Blu-ray DiscDVDNews

Apple TV’s Severance Is Getting A Physical Media Release On Blu-ray & DVD

HD Report
By HD Report
0
Severance: Season One Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Apple TV+ Original Series Severance is getting released on physical media including Blu-ray Disc and DVD on December 17, 2024.

The first season of the show created by Dan Erickson consists of nine episodes that premiered on Apple TV+ between February and April of 2022. The second season of Severance premieres January 17, 2025 exclusively on Apple TV+.

On Blu-ray Disc, episodes of Severance are presented in 1080p (HD) with DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1. and LPCM 2.0. Subtitles are provided in

The 3-disc Blu-ray and DVD editions of Severance are priced $44.98 and $34.98, respectively. Buy on Amazon

Logline: Mark leads a team of office workers whose memories have been surgically divided between their work and personal lives. When a mysterious colleague appears outside of work, it begins a journey to discover the truth about their jobs.

Previous article
Immaculate starring Sydney Sweeney Releasing On 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray With New Bonus Features
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Samsung 4k TV Deal!

Samsung 65-inch OLED 4k TV Deal

Tulsa King Season Two!

Hot 4k Blu-rays!

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray
Transformers 7-Movie Collection 4k UHD Digital
The Crown The Complete Series Blu-ray
The Wizard of OZ - 4k UHD 85th Anniversary Theater Edition skew

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2024 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
Immaculate 4k UHD

Immaculate starring Sydney Sweeney Releasing On 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray With...

HD Report - 0

Kickboxer starring Jean-Claude Van Damme Has Been Remastered In 4k

HD Report - 0
Interstellar 10th Anniversary Collectors Edition 4k UHD open

Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar Celebrates 10 Years With 4k Limited Edition &...

HD Report - 0