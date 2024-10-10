Apple TV’s Severance Is Getting A Physical Media Release On Blu-ray & DVD

Severance: Season One Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Apple TV+ Original Series Severance is getting released on physical media including Blu-ray Disc and DVD on December 17, 2024.

The first season of the show created by Dan Erickson consists of nine episodes that premiered on Apple TV+ between February and April of 2022. The second season of Severance premieres January 17, 2025 exclusively on Apple TV+.

On Blu-ray Disc, episodes of Severance are presented in 1080p (HD) with DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1. and LPCM 2.0. Subtitles are provided in

The 3-disc Blu-ray and DVD editions of Severance are priced $44.98 and $34.98, respectively. Buy on Amazon

Logline: Mark leads a team of office workers whose memories have been surgically divided between their work and personal lives. When a mysterious colleague appears outside of work, it begins a journey to discover the truth about their jobs.