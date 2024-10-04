Suspiria (2018) Is Releasing In This Limited 4k/Blu-ray Edition

Luca Guadagnino’s Suspiria (2018) starring Dakota Johnson, Mia Goth, Chloë Grace Moretz, and Tilda Swinton is releasing in this Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray. There are only 1,500 copies of the edition being made available, and Amazon is importing the edition from Imprint Films for distribution in the US.
The 3-disc 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Limited Edition of Suspiria (2018), arriving November 8, 2024, carries an MSRP of $109.99 US. Buy on Amazon
Disc One: 4K UHD
- HDR10 & Dolby Vision presentation of the film on 4K UHD
- NEW Audio Commentary by author and academic Miranda Corcoran (2024)
- Theatrical Trailer
- Teaser Trailer
- Original Aspect Ratio 1.85:1
- Audio: Dolby Atmos + DTS-HD 5.1 Surround + LPCM 2.0 Stereo
- Optional English Subtitles
Disc Two: Blu-ray
- 1080p High-definition presentation on Blu-ray
- NEW Audio Commentary by author and academic Miranda Corcoran (2024)
- The Making of ‘Suspiria’ – featurette
- ‘Suspiria’: The Secret Language of Dance – featurette
- The Look of ‘Suspiria’ – featurette
- The Transformations of ‘Suspiria’ – featurette
- Theatrical Trailer
- Teaser Trailer
- Original Aspect Ratio 1.85:1
- Audio: Dolby Atmos + DTS-HD 5.1 Surround + LPCM 2.0 Stereo
- Optional English Subtitles
Disc Three: Blu-ray
- NEW Cuts – interview with editor Walter Fasano (2024)
- NEW Of Witches, Mothers and Death – video essay by Italian film critic Davide Pulici (2024)
- NEW Suspiria’s Three Fathers: Argento, Fassbinder, Guadagnino – video essay by author and film scholar Alexandra Heller-Nicholas (2024)
- NEW Thom Yorke’s Spells: The Music of ‘Suspiria’ – video essay by film writer Phillip Jeffries (2024)
- Interviews with director Luca Guadagnino, cast Tilda Swinton, Dakota Johnson, Mia Goth, Chloë Grace Moretz, Jessica Harper and composer Thom Yorke
- BAFTA Guru Masterclass with Luca Guadagnino – featurette
- Oscar Award Conversation with Luca Guadagnino and the Cast – featurette