Suspiria (2018) Is Releasing In This Limited 4k/Blu-ray Edition

Luca Guadagnino’s Suspiria (2018) starring Dakota Johnson, Mia Goth, Chloë Grace Moretz, and Tilda Swinton is releasing in this Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray. There are only 1,500 copies of the edition being made available, and Amazon is importing the edition from Imprint Films for distribution in the US.

The 3-disc 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Limited Edition of Suspiria (2018), arriving November 8, 2024, carries an MSRP of $109.99 US. Buy on Amazon

Disc One: 4K UHD

  • HDR10 & Dolby Vision presentation of the film on 4K UHD
  • NEW Audio Commentary by author and academic Miranda Corcoran (2024)
  • Theatrical Trailer
  • Teaser Trailer
  • Original Aspect Ratio 1.85:1
  • Audio: Dolby Atmos + DTS-HD 5.1 Surround + LPCM 2.0 Stereo
  • Optional English Subtitles

Disc Two: Blu-ray

  • 1080p High-definition presentation on Blu-ray
  • NEW Audio Commentary by author and academic Miranda Corcoran (2024)
  • The Making of ‘Suspiria’ – featurette
  • ‘Suspiria’: The Secret Language of Dance – featurette
  • The Look of ‘Suspiria’ – featurette
  • The Transformations of ‘Suspiria’ – featurette
  • Theatrical Trailer
  • Teaser Trailer
  • Original Aspect Ratio 1.85:1
  • Audio: Dolby Atmos + DTS-HD 5.1 Surround + LPCM 2.0 Stereo
  • Optional English Subtitles

Disc Three: Blu-ray

  • NEW Cuts – interview with editor Walter Fasano (2024)
  • NEW Of Witches, Mothers and Death – video essay by Italian film critic Davide Pulici (2024)
  • NEW Suspiria’s Three Fathers: Argento, Fassbinder, Guadagnino – video essay by author and film scholar Alexandra Heller-Nicholas (2024)
  • NEW Thom Yorke’s Spells: The Music of ‘Suspiria’ – video essay by film writer Phillip Jeffries (2024)
  • Interviews with director Luca Guadagnino, cast Tilda Swinton, Dakota Johnson, Mia Goth, Chloë Grace Moretz, Jessica Harper and composer Thom Yorke
  • BAFTA Guru Masterclass with Luca Guadagnino – featurette
  • Oscar Award Conversation with Luca Guadagnino and the Cast – featurette
