John Wick Releasing In Limited ‘Titans of Cult’ 4k SteelBook Edition

John Wick Titans of Cult 4K Digital Amazon Steelbook angle
John Wick Titans of Cult 4K Digital Amazon Steelbook angle

John Wick is releasing in this Limited Edition Titans of Cult SteelBook on November 5, 2024. The 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital combo is packaged with collectible movie memorabilia and celebrates 10 years since the film premiered in 2014.

John Wick Titans of Cult Limited Edition SteelBook carries an MSRP of $69.99.

John Wick Titans of Cult 4K Digital Amazon Steelbook open
John Wick Titans of Cult 4K Digital Amazon Steelbook open

Description: When sadistic young thugs senselessly attack John Wick – a brilliantly lethal ex-assassin – they have no idea that they’ve just awakened the boogeyman. With New York City as his bullet-riddled playground, Wick embarks on a merciless rampage.

