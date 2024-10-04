John Wick Releasing In Limited ‘Titans of Cult’ 4k SteelBook Edition

John Wick is releasing in this Limited Edition Titans of Cult SteelBook on November 5, 2024. The 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital combo is packaged with collectible movie memorabilia and celebrates 10 years since the film premiered in 2014.
John Wick Titans of Cult Limited Edition SteelBook carries an MSRP of $69.99.
Description: When sadistic young thugs senselessly attack John Wick – a brilliantly lethal ex-assassin – they have no idea that they’ve just awakened the boogeyman. With New York City as his bullet-riddled playground, Wick embarks on a merciless rampage.