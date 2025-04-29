James Bond Films Starring Sean Connery Releasing On 4k Blu-ray

Dr. No (1962) starring Ursula Andress

Classic James Bond films will finally be available on 4k Blu-ray/Digital with Dolby Vision/HDR10 and Dolby Atmos! The “Sean Connery 007 6-Film Collection” will release on June 10, 2025 (previously dated June 3, 2025).

The 6-film collection includes Dr. No (1962), From Russia With Love (1963), Goldfinger (1964), Thunderball (1965), You Only Live Twice (1967), On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969), and Diamonds Are Forever (1971).

On 4k Blu-ray, the James Bond films are presented in 4k (2160p) resolution with Dolby Vision/HDR10 and Dolby Atmos for the first time! Subtitles are provided in English, French, and Spanish.

The 6-Film Collection is releasing in a standard edition and a Limited Edition SteelBook with a Certificate of Authenticity! The James Bond 007 Sean Connery 6-Film Collection is priced $104.98 (standard edition) and $139.99 (SteelBook Library Case edition) on Amazon.

Of course, all the more contemporary James Bond films starring Daniel Craig have already been released in a 5-film 4k Blu-ray Collection. However, prior films starring Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, and Pierce Brosnan have never been released on Ultra HD Blu-ray.

Classic James Bond films have been streaming in 4k UHD on Apple TV, Prime Video, and select services for quite some time now, but not with HDR or Atmos. The franchise was even featured last fall in Amazon’s “Home of Bond” destination page that included new bonus material. (Amazon purchased MGM Studios in 2022 which included the James Bond franchise.)

As of now, we have no information on single 4k title releases, only the 6-film collection of Sean Connery films.

Article updated. Original publish date Jan. 16, 2025.