Deal Alert: Samsung 65″/75″ 4k HDR OLED TV with Dolby Atmos

Here’s a great deal on a 65″ 4k TV we came across on Amazon. Right now, the highly-rated Samsung S90D Series with HDR10+ and Dolby Atmos is on sale for only $1,697. That’s almost a 25% discount off the list price of $2,197!

As mentioned above the Samsung S90D Series has built-in Dolby Atmos surround sound and support HDR10+ High Dynamic Range. Other features include Motion Xcelerator 144Hz for smooth motion video gaming, Real Depth Enhancer for 3D-like scenes, 4k AI upscaling, Pantone-validated color, and more (see full features below).

Looking for a larger screen 4k TV? Amazon is also selling the 75″ 4k OLED TV from the S90D series for $2,597. That’s a substantial savings from the list price of $3,297.

Both Samsung 4k HDR TVs get a 4.4 out of 5 stars review and were released in 2024.

Product Features

OLED TECHNOLOGY: Discover pure blacks, bright whites and Pantone-validated color; Combined with detail and brightness, this pixel-packed screen gives you a dramatic view for everything you watch

OLED HDR+: Enjoy powerful brightness and rich contrast; Your TV analyzes each scene to boost brightness and improve image clarity¹

MOTION XCELERATOR 144Hz: Play games and content with ultra-smooth motion and virtually no lag or blur; Get uninterrupted action with crisp visuals rendered at top speeds²

REAL DEPTH ENHANCER: Experience depth and dimension on screen just like you do in real life; For all content, Real Depth Enhancer mirrors how the human eye processes depth by increasing foreground contrast

4K AI UPSCALING: Content instantly transformed to incredibly sharp up to 4K resolution; Whether you’re streaming an HD movie, watching live sports, or looking back at home videos, experience it all transformed into sharp 4K resolution³

DOLBY ATMOS & OBJECT TRACKING SOUND LITE: Keep your ears on the action with built-in Dolby Atmos; You’ll hear 3D surround sound that follows the movement on screen using our incredible virtual top channel audio

NQ4 AI GEN2 PROCESSOR: The power behind the 4K picture that actively improves the quality; Utilizing 20 specialized networks the AI-powered processor drives the intuitive Smart TV Hub, Dolby Atmos sound, and expertly upscaled 4K resolution

SAMSUNG TIZEN OS: Stream your favorite shows, play games and work out with a trainer; Do all you enjoy with Smart TV Powered by Tizen; Discover your must-have apps and streaming services all just a few clicks away⁴

PANTONE VALIDATED: Enjoy color validated by industry leading experts at Pantone, so that images on the screen look as incredible as they do in real life; Every hue, tint and skin tone offers a more accurate and beautiful picture

SAMSUNG GAMING HUB: Where gaming comes together; Stream your favorite games right from your TV, no console required; You’ll also get recommendations on what to play next, based on what you like