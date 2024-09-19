Is The West Wing Available In HD On Blu-ray Disc?

The West Wing: The Complete Series Blu-ray Box Set Buy on Amazon

NBC’s hit television series The West Wing was previously unavailable in high definition on Blu-ray Disc, but will be released in The West Wing: The Complete Series box set on October 1, 2024.

The 28-disc box set from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment includes all 156 episodes from 7 seasons that were broadcast on NBC from September 22, 1999, to May 14, 2006.

Bonus features include over 20 commentaries, behind-the-scenes featurettes, unaired scenes, gag reels, and more.

On Blu-ray Disc, episodes of The West Wing are presented in 1080p (Full HD). Optional subtitles are offered in English SDH. We’re still waiting on confirmation of audio specs but expect Dolby 5.1 to be the default.

The West Wing: The Complete Series carries an MSRP of $139.99. Buy on Amazon (Includes pre-order price guarantee).

The release of The West Wing: The Complete Series celebrates the 25th anniversary of the show that premiered in 1999.

Created by Aaron Sorkin who executive produced with Thomas Schlamme and John Wells, The West Wing stars Rob Lowe , Dulé Hill, Allison Janney, Janel Moloney, Richard Schiff, John Spencer, Bradley Whitford, and Martin Sheen. The series was produced by John Wells Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

