Veep: The Complete Series Dated For Release On Blu-ray Disc [Updated]

All 7 seasons of Veep starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus have been compiled for release on high-definition Blu-ray Disc. Veep: The Complete Series box set includes all 65 episodes of the show that ran on HBO from April 22, 2012 through May 12, 2019.

On Blu-ray Disc, episodes of Veep are presented in 1080p (Full HD) at 1.78:1 aspect ratio. The audio is provided in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 surround sound. Subtitles are offered in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

In total, The Complete Series contains approximately 31 hours of episodes. There are also hours of bonus materials that were previously released on single-season Blu-ray editions of Veep.

Veep: The Complete Series on Blu-ray Disc (Release Date: October 22, 2024) is priced $84.99 (List: $112.99) on Amazon.

Description: Julia Louis-Dreyfus is the Vice President of the United States in this hilarious HBO comedy series. Each episode follows her whirlwind day-to-day existence as she puts out political fires, juggles public and private demands and defends the interests of the chief executive–with whom she shares a uniquely dysfunctional relationship.

