Review: Martin Scorcese’s Bringing Out the Dead Revived On 4K Blu-ray

Paramount Presents No. 47 “Bringing Out the Dead” (1999) 4k UHD/BD Buy on Amazon

Martin Scorsese’s Bringing Out the Dead was released on 4K Blu-ray Disc from Paramount Home Media Distribution on September 17, 2024. The 2-disc edition with HD Blu-ray copy is No. 47 in the Paramount Presents series of physical media editions that feature select titles that have been restored in 4k or 2k.

With a digital master derived from new 4k scans of the original celluloid film, the presentation of Bringing Out the Dead delivers a quality upgrade to the film that has previously only been available for US distribution on DVD (480p) and HD (1080p) in Digital.

On 4k Blu-ray the movie retains a film quality in the way deep shadow areas are left intact and not overly exposed to reveal detail. Sometimes scans can let in more detail, but at the expense of added noise. Consequently, the movie looks much older than 1999, as if a contemporary of Scorsese’s iconic Taxi Driver. However, the seemingly limited dynamic range does not affect the overall contrast which is perfectly suitable.

Color is satisfactory, revealing the night colors that penetrate the dark skies in the city of New York. Daylight and interior shots (where there is more light) offer increased color depth (as expected) but maintain a consistent color grade with the night scenes.

Sharpness is not quite as good as more contemporary movies, but that’s what we love about the imperfections of film. There are some close-ups, however, that render detail rather well on a big screen (viewed on a 100” laser projection). There are some gorgeous shots in this movie that capture Nicolas Cage, Patricia Arquette, and the rest of the cast with craft.

“Bringing Out the Dead” (1999) 4k projection screen photo

The soundtrack is provided in Dolby Atmos, offering the possibilities of discreet height channels as well as front, side and rear. Once in a while, you might hear a door close, or voices off to the side, which have been enhanced with the overhead possibilities. The music selections seem to bring the most dynamic audio in Bringing Out the Dead. Songs from R.E.M., Van Morrison, and The Clash live in the scenes in a nostalgic way.

Dialogue is crisp yet warm, and equally balanced with ambients for clarity. Low frequency effects have certainly been improved for this Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1 mix. The punchier scenes explode in the subwoofer range. The ambulance accident is one moment where you’ll be immersed in the audio space.

“Bringing Out the Dead” (1999) 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray Discs

“Bringing Out the Dead” (1999) shiny slipcover

The packaging of Bringing Out the Dead is similar to Paramount’s other editions from the ‘Presents’ series. A mini poster is revealed when the slipcover is opened (not one that you would actually pin on your wall), and collage of images from the film sit behind the discs in the clear plastic tray. But what stands out is there is a shiny quality to the finish of the slipcover that really really makes it pop, highlighting a red/cyan image of Nicolas Cage that’s reminiscent of 3D anaglyph glasses.

Bonus features are abundant, and offered on the HD Blu-ray. Given the limited release of Bringing Out the Dead on disc, Paramount more than makes up for it with 9 pieces of new bonus content plus legacy interviews with cast and crew and theatrical trailer. New features include a Filmmaker Focus with Martin Scorcese, and interviews with actor Nicolas Cage, screenwriter Paul Scharder, and Cinematographer “On Bringing Out the Dead,” each providing insight into the making of the film.

A second set of individual interviews titled “On Set With…” feature actors Patricia Arquette, John Goodman, Ving Rhames, Tom Sizemore, and Marc Antony providing additional insight into making the film and understanding the characters developed by Scorcese and Scharder, as well as how the characters relate to each other. See additional details below on each extra.

Suffice to say, Bringing Out the Dead offers a master class in filmmaking from Scorcese, highlighted by tremendous performances from Nicolas Cage, Patricia Arquette, John Goodman, Ving Rhames, and Tom Sizemore. As far as the packaged media, this is one of the nicer-looking editions from the Paramount Presents series. And, the video, audio, and bonus features make it a must-own for your collection. The only thing better than Bringing Out the Dead on Ultra HD Blu-ray at home would be a theatrical presentation of the 4k restoration.

Bonus Features

NEW FILMMAKER FOCUS – MARTIN SCORSESE ON BRINGING OUT THE DEAD – Visionary filmmaker Martin Scorsese shares stories behind the production, touching on casting, shooting in New York City, and the music and art that inspired his approach.

NEW A RUMINATION ON SALVATION – NICOLAS CAGE ON BRINGING OUT THE DEAD – Academy Award® winner Nicolas Cage relates tales of wild nights in New York City, his cerebral approach to his character, and his time with Scorsese prior to shooting.

NEW CEMETERY STREETS – SCREENWRITER PAUL SCHRADER ON BRINGING OUT THE DEAD – Legendary screenwriter Paul Schrader talks about adapting author Joe Connelly’s novel, how traveling with real paramedics informed his writing, and his creative partnership with Scorsese.

NEW CITY OF GHOSTS – CINEMATOGRAPHER ROBERT RICHARDSON ON BRINGING OUT THE DEAD – Frequent Scorsese collaborator and Academy Award® winning cinematographer Robert Richardson opens up about shooting Bringing Out the Dead and how the film personally resonated with him.

NEW ON SET WITH PATRICIA ARQUETTE – Actress Patricia Arquette reflects on working with Nicolas Cage, the creative openness of director Martin Scorsese, and how her own background allowed for a personal understanding of her character.

NEW ON SET WITH JOHN GOODMAN – Actor John Goodman talks about the intensity of portraying a paramedic, working with Nicolas Cage, and the honor of appearing in a Martin Scorsese film.

NEW ON SET WITH VING RHAMES – Actor Ving Rhames shares how Martin Scorsese’s New York City differs from his personal experience and how his character relates to Nicolas Cage’s character.

NEW ON SET WITH TOM SIZEMORE – Actor Tom Sizemore celebrates the opportunity to appear in Bringing Out the Dead and reflects on how life is full of surprises.

NEW ON SET WITH MARC ANTHONY – Actor Marc Anthony shares how he turned witnessing real-life hardship on the streets of New York City into an unforgettable performance.

EXCLUSIVE CAST AND CREW INTERVIEWS

THEATRICAL TRAILERS

Collectible packaging featuring a foldout image of the film’s theatrical poster and an interior spread with key movie moments

Optional English SDH subtitles for the main feature