HomeBlu-ray DiscFear the Walking Dead: The Complete Collection Dated For Release on Blu-ray/Digital
Blu-ray DiscDigital HDFeaturedNews

Fear the Walking Dead: The Complete Collection Dated For Release on Blu-ray/Digital

HD Report
By HD Report
0
Fear the Walking Dead- The Complete Collection Blu-ray
Fear the Walking Dead The Complete Collection 30-disc Blu-ray Set Buy on Amazon

Fear the Walking Dead: The Complete Collection has been dated for release on Blu-ray Disc on October 15, 2024. The 30-disc collection with Digital Copies from Lionsgate includes all 113 episodes from 8 seasons of the series that aired from 2015 to 2023 on AMC.

On Blu-ray Disc, episodes of Fear the Walking Dead are presented in 1080p (Full HD) resolution with Dolby TrueHD 5.1 surround sound audio.

Fear the Walking Dead: The Complete Collection 30-disc Blu-ray box set is priced $101.99 (List: $119.99). Buy on Amazon

A sign of the apocalypse has begun. Reports of a rapidly changing world for unknown reasons underscore this gritty drama, a prequel to AMC’s uber-popular “Walking Dead.”

Fear the Walking Dead was created by Robert Kirkman and Dave Erickson for AMC. The series is a spin-off to The Walking Dead, which is based on the comic book series by Kirkman, Tony Moore, and Charlie Adlard.

Previous article
Paramount Scares: Vol. 2 Ultra HD Movies + Collectible Items Detailed [Updated]
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Limited Time Deal!

Apple Macbook Air 13-inch

Evil Final Season!



Hot 4k Blu-rays!

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray
Transformers 7-Movie Collection 4k UHD Digital
The Crown The Complete Series Blu-ray
The Wizard of OZ - 4k UHD 85th Anniversary Theater Edition skew

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2024 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
Paramount Scares Volume 2

Paramount Scares: Vol. 2 Ultra HD Movies + Collectible Items Detailed...

HD Report - 0
The Crown The Final Season DVD

The Crown: The Final Season Is Releasing On Blu-ray & DVD

HD Report - 0
Universal Classic Monsters 8-Movie Collection 4k UHD

Universal Classic Monsters: The Essential Collection Compiles 8 Films On 4k...

HD Report - 0