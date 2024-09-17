Fear the Walking Dead: The Complete Collection Dated For Release on Blu-ray/Digital

Fear the Walking Dead The Complete Collection 30-disc Blu-ray Set Buy on Amazon

Fear the Walking Dead: The Complete Collection has been dated for release on Blu-ray Disc on October 15, 2024. The 30-disc collection with Digital Copies from Lionsgate includes all 113 episodes from 8 seasons of the series that aired from 2015 to 2023 on AMC.

On Blu-ray Disc, episodes of Fear the Walking Dead are presented in 1080p (Full HD) resolution with Dolby TrueHD 5.1 surround sound audio.

Fear the Walking Dead: The Complete Collection 30-disc Blu-ray box set is priced $101.99 (List: $119.99). Buy on Amazon

A sign of the apocalypse has begun. Reports of a rapidly changing world for unknown reasons underscore this gritty drama, a prequel to AMC’s uber-popular “Walking Dead.”

Fear the Walking Dead was created by Robert Kirkman and Dave Erickson for AMC. The series is a spin-off to The Walking Dead, which is based on the comic book series by Kirkman, Tony Moore, and Charlie Adlard.