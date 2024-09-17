Home4k Blu-rayParamount Scares: Vol. 2 Ultra HD Movies + Collectible Items Detailed
Paramount Scares: Vol. 2 Ultra HD Movies + Collectible Items Detailed [Updated]

Paramount Scares Volume 2
Paramount has revealed the contents of Paramount Scares Vol. 2 as well as the release date for the second volume in the collectible physical media series.

The 4-movie boxed set includes Friday the 13th: Part 2 (1981), Breakdown (1997), World War Z (2013), and Orphan: First Kill (2022) on 4k Blu-ray and HD Blu-ray, along with over 2.5 hours of bonus content, the unrated version of World War Z, and a Digital copy of each film.

Housed in a premium box set, each single-movie edition also features an exclusive slipcover with custom artwork of a theme related to the film, along with collectible movie memorabilia such as a poster, logo pin, iron-on patches, Fangoria magazine, and domed sticker.

Bonus Material

  • Full-size FANGORIA magazine produced specifically for this release with new and classic articles about the films
  • Four unique iron-on patches representing each film
  • A domed PARAMOUNT SCARES logo sticker
  • A new PARAMOUNT SCARES glow-in-the-dark enamel pin
  • Limited-Edition poster by acclaimed artist Orlando “Mexifunk” Arocena

Paramount Scares Vol. 2 arrives on October 1, 2024 (approximately one year after Paramount Scares Vol. 1 was released). The 4-film Collectible Edition is priced $63.19 (List: $69.99).

Paramount Scares Volume 2
Product Description: Paramount Scares digs up a variety of spine-chilling titles, reanimated for the first time in one limited-edition creepy collection featuring a variety of ghoulish greats:

Friday the 13th Part II

Five years after the massacre at Camp Crystal Lake, the nerve-wracking legend of Jason Voorhees and his diabolical mother lives on. Despite ominous warnings from the locals to stay away from “Camp Blood,” a group of counselors at a nearby summer camp decide to explore the area where seven people were brutally slaughtered. All too soon, they encounter horrors of their own and the killing begins again.

Breakdown

Jeff Taylor (Kurt Russell) and his wife Amy (Kathleen Quinlan) are headed toward a new life in California when their car’s engine dies on a remote highway. Amy accepts a ride from a helpful trucker (J.T. Walsh) while Jeff waits with the car. But when Jeff shows up at the agreed rendezvous, he finds his wife isn’t there. The locals aren’t talking; the police aren’t much help. With no one to turn to, Jeff battles his worst fears and begins a desperate, danger-ridden search to find Amy before it’s too late.

World War Z

In this fast-paced, pulse-pounding action epic, former United Nations investigator Gerry Lane (Brad Pitt) is in a race against time to save both his family and the world from a pandemic that is toppling governments and threatening to destroy humanity itself.

Orphan: First Kill

Esther’s terrifying saga continues in this thrilling prequel to the original and shocking horror hit ORPHAN. After orchestrating a brilliant escape from an Estonian psychiatric facility, Esther travels to America by impersonating the missing daughter of a wealthy family. But an unexpected twist arises that pits her against a mother who will protect her family from the murderous “child” at any cost.

Article updated. Original publish date: July 29, 2024.

