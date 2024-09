Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 1 Is Now Available On 4k Blu-ray, 2k Blu-ray, & DVD

Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 1 (2024) starring Kevin Costner

Kevin Costner’s Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 1 is now available in physical media formats including 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, DVD, and a Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray SteelBook from Walmart.

On 4k Blu-ray and in Digital 4k UHD, the movie is presented in 4k (2160p) with Dolby Vision HDR. The soundtrack to Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 1 is offered in Dolby Atmos/TrueHD 7.1 on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and in Digital 4k UHD (where available). Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Bonus features include Kevin Costner’s Journey West, American Dream, and The Saga Continues.

Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 1 is priced $29.96 (List: $49.99) on 4k Blu-ray, $27.99 (List: $39.99) on Blu-ray, $19.99 (List: $34.98) on DVD and $19.99 (Digital) from Amazon.

4k Blu-ray/Digital

Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 1 4k Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

Blu-ray/Digital

Horizon- An American Saga Chapter 1 Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

Walmart Exclusive 4k SteelBook

Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 1 Limited Edition SteelBook Buy at Walmart

An exclusive 2-disc edition of Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 1 on 4k Blu-ray in Limited Edition SteelBook packaging is available from Walmart for $34.96.

DVD

Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 1 DVD Buy on Amazon

Logline: Chronicles a multi-faceted, 15-year span of pre- and post-Civil War expansion and settlement of the American West.