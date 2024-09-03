HomeStreamingNetflixTop 10 Netflix Movies Watched Globally (Ending Sept. 1, 2024)
Top 10 Netflix Movies Watched Globally (Ending Sept. 1, 2024)

Want to know what the most-watched movies are on Netflix? Here’s a breakdown of the Top 10 titles (in English language) ranked by the total number of views. The list also includes the number of hours each title was viewed and the total run time of the movie. Please note, some of these titles are ranked high because they may have been leaving Netflix and are no longer available on the service. Find expired titles on Amazon Prime Video and other digital movie platforms.

Top 10 Global Movies Ending Sept. 1, 2024

RankTitleHours ViewedTotal Views
1Incoming [1h 31m]25,600,00016,900,000
2The Union [1h 49m]30,600,00016,800,000
3The Deliverance [1h 53m]27,300,00014,500,000
4Tòkunbọ̀ [1h 53m]9,900,0005,300,000
5Migration [1h 23m]7,200,0005,200,000
6Untold: The Murder of Air McNair [59m]3,900,0004,000,000
7Untold: Sign Stealer [1h 28m]5,200,0003,500,000
8The Emoji Movie [1h 27m]4,200,0002,900,000
9How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days 1h 56m]5,200,0002,700,000
10The Super Mario Bros. Movie [1h 32m]3,600,0002,300,000
Source: Netflix

Top 10 Global Movies Ending Aug. 11, 2024

RankTitleHours ViewedTotal Views
1Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie [1h 27m]19,500,00013,400,000
2Ferdinand [1h 50m]13,300,0007,300,000
3Kingsman: The Secret Service [2h 10m]15,000,0006,900,000
4Jack Reacher: Never Go Back [1h 58m]12,700,0006,500,000
5Law Abiding Citizen [1h 49m]10,500,0005,800,000
6Kingsman: The Golden Circle [2h 22m]11,400,0004,800,000
7The Bad Guys [1h 40m]7,700,0004,600,000
8Jack Reacher [2h 10m]9,700,0004,500,000
9Trolls Band Together [1h 32]6,400,0004,200,000
10PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie [1h 28m]6,100,0004,200,000
Source: Netflix

Top 10 Global Movies Ending Aug. 4, 2024

RankTitleHours ViewedTotal Views
1Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie [1h 27m] 18,500,00012,800,000
2PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie [1h 28m]10,300,0007,000,000
3Don’t Breathe 2 [1h 38m]9,700,0005,900,000
4Trolls Band Together [1h 32m]9,000,0005,900,000
5Find Me Falling [1h 34m]8,700,0005,600,000
6Jack Reacher: Never Go Back [1h 58m]10,600,0005,400,000
7Failure to Launch [1h 37m]7,800,0004,800,000
8The Bad Guys [1h 40m]7,000,0004,200,000
9Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire [1h 55m]7,200,0003,800,000
10The Marksman [1h 47m] Prime6,400,0003,600,000
Source: Netflix

Article updated. Original publish date Aug. 10, 2024.

