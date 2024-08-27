The Watchers Is Now Available On 4k Blu-ray, HD Blu-ray & DVD

The Watchers (2024) 4k Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon

Ishana Shyamalan’s The Watchers is now available in physical media formats including Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD. The film first arrived for home viewing in digital formats on June 28, 2024.

On 4k Blu-ray, the film is presented at 3840 x 2160 resolution at 1.85:1 aspect ratio. High Dynamic Range is offered in Dolby Vision and HDR10. The Watchers on Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray both feature Dolby Atmos audio (also in Digital 4k UHD where available).

Special features with the purchase of The Watchers include 4 featurettes: Welcome to the Show: The Making Of The Watchers, Creating The Watchers, Constructing the Coop, Ainriochtán and the Irish Fairly Folklore, and deleted scenes. Both Blu-ray formats also include a code to redeem a Digital Copy.

The Watchers is priced $27.95 (List: $44.98) on 4k Blu-ray, $22.95 (List: $34.98) on Blu-ray, $17.95 (List: $26.57) on DVD, and $19.99 (Digital) on Amazon.

Description: This forest isn’t charted on any map. Every car breaks down at its treeline. Mina’s is no different. Left stranded, she is forced into the dark woodland only to find a woman shouting, urging Mina to run to a concrete bunker. As the door slams behind her, the building is besieged by screams. Mina finds herself in a room with a wall of glass, and an electric light that activates at nightfall, when the Watchers come above ground. These creatures emerge to observe their captive humans and terrible things happen to anyone who doesn’t reach the bunker in time.