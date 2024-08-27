Drive (2011) starring Ryan Gosling Is Now Available In 4k With Dolby Vision & Atmos

Drive (2001) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Limited SteelBook Buy on Amazon

Drive (2011) starring Ryan Gosling and Carey Mulligan is now available in 4k on Ultra HD Blu-ray. The 2-disc edition from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment features Limited Edition SteelBook packaging with custom artwork on the front, back, and inside spread.

A new bonus featurette titled “Back in the Driver’s Seat” includes interviews with Writer Hossein Amini, Editor Mat Newman, Composer Cliff Martinez, and Actors Christina Hendricks and Ron Perlman.

On Ultra HD Blu-ray, Drive is presented in 4k (2160p) with Dolby Vision High Dynamic Range. The remaster was approved by director Nicolas Winding Refn. The soundtrack has been remixed and upgraded to Dolby Atmos (previous Blu-ray editions utilized DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1).

Drive on 4k Blu-ray (with Blu-ray copy) in a Limited Edition SteelBook is priced $34.49 (MSRP $45.99) on Amazon.