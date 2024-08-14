HomeBlu-ray DiscVeep: The Complete Series Dated For Release On Blu-ray Disc
Veep: The Complete Series Dated For Release On Blu-ray Disc

Veep The Complete Series

All 7 seasons of Veep starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus have been compiled for release on high-definition Blu-ray Disc. Veep: The Complete Series includes all 65 episodes of the show that ran on HBO from April 22, 2012 through May 12, 2019.

On Blu-ray Disc, episodes of Veep are presented in 1080p (Full HD) at 1.78:1 aspect ratio. The audio is provided in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 surround sound.

Veep: The Complete Series arrives on October 22, 2024. Pre-orders pending.

Description: Julia Louis-Dreyfus is the Vice President of the United States in this hilarious HBO comedy series. Each episode follows her whirlwind day-to-day existence as she puts out political fires, juggles public and private demands and defends the interests of the chief executive–with whom she shares a uniquely dysfunctional relationship.

Akira Kurosawa’s ‘Seven Samurai’ Newly Restored in 4k For Release On Ultra HD Blu-ray
