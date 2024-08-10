HomeNewsThe Lord of the Rings Trilogy Is Now Streaming On Amazon Prime...
The Lord of the Rings Trilogy Is Now Streaming On Amazon Prime Video

If you’re a “Lord of the Rings” fan you might already associate Amazon Prime Video with ‘The Rings Of Power‘ Original Series that is going into its second season this month. However, the original Peter Jackson Trilogy based on J. R.R. Tolkien’s novels of the same name usually requires a purchase or rental on Prime.

Now, “The Lord of the Rings Trilogy” films (theatrical versions) are streaming free with a Prime subscription in Digital 4k UHD, HDR, and 5.1 audio. The Prime Video app also allows you to download shows and movies for a limited time to mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets.

The Lord of the Rings Trilogy from Peter Jackson and Warner Bros. includes ‘The Fellowship of the Ring, (2001), The Two Towers (2002), and The Return of the King (2003) all of which can be streamed in 4k UHD, HDR, and 5.1 surround sound audio on Amazon Prime Video.

Not sure how to download movies from Amazon? Read How To Download Movies & Shows On The Prime Video App

Also Read: How To Watch The Lord of the Rings Movies In 4k, Dolby Vision/HDR, & Dolby Atmos | How To Watch The Hobbit Movies In 4k, Dolby Vision/HDR, & Dolby Atmos

