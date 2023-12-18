HomeHow ToHow To Watch The Hobbit Trilogy (HD/4K/Atmos)
How To Watch The Hobbit Trilogy (HD/4K/Atmos)

The Hobbit An Unexpected Journey Cate Blanchett
“The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey” starring Cate Blanchett

The Hobbit Trilogy followed the success of Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings Trilogy released over 10 years before, but serves as a prequel to the Tolkien-inspired tale. Based on the 1937 novel “The Hobbit” by J. R. R. Tolkien, The Hobbit Trilogy contains parts inspired by the appendices to “The Return of the King.” The 3 movies: An Unexpected Journey (2012), The Desolation of Smaug (2013), and The Battle of the Five Armies (2014). are also available to watch in Extended Editions.

In total, The Hobbit Trilogy extends 474 minutes (theatrical versions) or 532 minutes (extended versions), not including any bonus material. The films differ from The Lord of the Rings Trilogy in the way it was filmed and presented, most notably that The Hobbit Trilogy was made in 3D. It was also filmed at a high frame rate (48 frames per second) instead of the normal cinematic frame rate of 24 frames per second.

So how, and what is the best way to watch The Hobbit Trilogy movies? Read below for various options.

How To Watch The Hobbit Trilogy Movies

On 4k Blu-ray (4K/BD)

We rank The Hobbit Trilogy movies on 4k Blu-ray Disc among the best of all time, and the 1080p Blu-rays are right there at the top. But, you’ll need a 4k Blu-ray player to watch the movies on 4k discs. In 4k (2160p) resolution with Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos, you’ll get the highest quality video and audio possible at home. That’s because 4k discs play with 2-3x the bitrates as streaming, allowing more color and detail in the image and more bit depth in the audio playback. We gave the 4k Blu-ray edition of The Hobbit Trilogy top scores (Read Review).

On HBO & Max (SD/HD/UHD)

If you have a Max/HBO subscription you can watch The Hobbit Trilogy for free, both the Extended and Theatrical versions. Max offers the films in SD (480p), HD (1080p), and 4k UHD (2160p) depending on device and subscription plan. If watching on cable or satellite you would need to choose the HD broadcast for the higher quality, but you’re likely to be watching the 720p version (a slightly lower HD quality) unless selected On Demand in which case you might get 1080p. With the launch of Max, The Hobbit Trilogy is now available in 4k, Dolby Vision/HDR10, and Dolby Atmos with the Ultimate Ad Free Plan ($19.99 per month). By the way, some cellular services offer HBO and Max free with certain plans.

Streaming/Download Services (4K/HD)

You can also watch The Hobbit Trilogy through various digital retailers such as Apple TV, Movies Anywhere, Prime Video, and Vudu. One the movie is purchased through a Movies Anywhere it should be available through partner services. What’s more, The Hobbit Trilogy movies are available in 4k UHD, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos. However, audio/video quality may also vary. For example, as of this article Apple TV, Prime, and Vudu offer The Hobbit Trilogy in 4k UHD, but Prime Video does not currently offer Dolby Atmos.

On TV (HD/SD)

The Hobbit Trilogy is often playing on TV networks free but with commercials. This is especially true during the holidays when lots of people watch the movies every year. Like “The Lord of the Rings” films, all three of The Hobbit movies premiered in theaters during the month of December. You can see the movies live or set your DVR to record and watch later. If you don’t see an airtime with your TV provider, try searching On Demand titles. Be sure to watch the channel in HD if possible.

On-Demand (HD/SD)

Most TV providers offer The Hobbit Trilogy films On Demand for purchase or rent, or free if currently playing on a network you are subscribed to. Find the On Demand library selection from your TV service provider and search for “The Hobbit.” Audio quality (Dolby Atmos or 5.1) and video quality (4K or HD) may vary according to the provider. Be sure you are getting the quality that matches your TV or projector!

Sony Restores Animated Feature ‘Paprika’ In 4k With Dolby Vision HDR & Atmos
