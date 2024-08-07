Limited Time Deal: Amazon Fire TV 4k Streaming Sticks Up To 40% Off

Amazon Fire TV Stick Deals Buy on Amazon

Here are some great deals on Amazon Fire TV Streaming Sticks that won’t last long. Right now, Amazon is offering up to 40% off different Fire TV configurations. We’ve ranked the options below from Good to Best according to video, audio, and storage capabilities to help you decide which is best for your home theater or office.

The newest generation HD Fire TV Stick is on sale for $24.99 (List $39.99) for a savings of 38%. The maximum resolution is 1080p (HD) but it does support Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HLG, and Dolby Atmos. 1GB RAM/8GB Storage. Good Option Buy on Amazon

The best deal is on the newest model 4k streaming stick with Wi-Fi 6 support. The regularly priced $49.99 device is now just $29.99 (40% off). Supports 4k, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HLG, Dolby Atmos, and has 2GB RAM/8GB Storage. Great Option Buy on Amazon