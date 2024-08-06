Despicable Me 4 Is Now Available To Purchase/Rent Streaming In Digital 4k/HD

Despicable Me 4 (2024) Rent or Purchase on Amazon Prime Video

Universal’s Despicable Me 4 is now available to purchase or rent in digital formats including 4k UHD, Dolby Vision HDR, and Dolby Atmos sound (on select platforms). The early digital option premieres a month before Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD arrive on Sept. 24, 2024.

In digital formats, Despicable Me 4 is priced $19.99 (Rent) or $29.99 (Purchase) from retailers including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango At Home, Microsoft Movies & TV, and YouTube.

Despicable Me 4 was produced by Universal Pictures and Illumination. It’s the fourth film in the Despicable Me series and sixth overall in the franchise when including Minions (2015) and Minions: The Rise of Gru (2022). The movie was directed by Chris Renaud and stars Steve Carell and Kristen Wiig as the voices of Gru and Lucy Wilde, respectively.

Despicable Me 4 follows the release of Despicable Me 3 on Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray in 2017, as well as earlier franchise films Despicable Me 2 (2013) and Despicable Me (2010) released on Ultra HD Blu-ray the same year.

Logline: Gru, Lucy, Margo, Edith, and Agnes welcome a new member to the family, Gru Jr., who is intent on tormenting his dad. Gru faces a new nemesis in Maxime Le Mal and his girlfriend Valentina, and the family is forced to go on the run.

