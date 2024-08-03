Deal Alert: Get This Sony 4k Blu-ray Player For Only $178

Sony UBP-X700M 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc Player Buy on Amazon

Want a good deal on a 4k Blu-ray Disc player under $200? Right now the Sony UBP-X700M 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray player is priced only $178. That’s 32% off the list price of $259.99! The Sony UBP-X700M plays 4k Blu-rays, 3D Blu-rays, HD (1080p) Blu-rays, and DVDs, and supports Dolby Vision and HDR10 as well as Dolby Atmos and DTS:X audio formats. Jump over to Amazon for more details.

We rank the Sony UBP-X700M fifth in our list of The Best 4k Blu-ray players of 2024 just behind the LG UBK90 and Sony UBP-X800M2.

Amazon has also discounted the more expensive and larger rack-model Sony UBP-X800M2 with Bluetooth connectivity (so you can play music through a connected mobile device or use wireless Bluetooth headphones) for $278. That’s savings of 16% off the current list price of $329. Visit Amazon for more details.