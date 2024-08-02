Home4k Blu-rayCult Classic Repo Man has been Restored In 4k With Dolby Vision...
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscFeaturedNews

Cult Classic Repo Man has been Restored In 4k With Dolby Vision HDR

HD Report
By HD Report
0
Repo Man (1984) 4k Blu-ray Criterion Collection
Repo man (1984) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Buy on Amazon.

Cult classic Repo Man (1984) starring Harry Dean Stanton and Emilio Estevez has been restored in 4k for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray on Sept. 3, 2024.

The 2-disc 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray edition from Criterion Collection include legacy bonus materials such as audio commentary from director Alex Cox, deleted scenes, a roundtable discussion, interviews, and more (see details below).

On 4k Blu-ray, the movie is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision HDR. The newly-restored presentations were both approved by Alex Cox and include the uncompressed monaural soundtrack.

Repo Man (1984) on 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray is priced $34.99 (List: $45.99) on Amazon.

Repo Man (1984) 4k Blu-ray Criterion Collection
Repo man (1984) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Buy on Amazon.

Special Features

  • New 4K digital restoration, approved by director Alex Cox, with uncompressed monaural soundtrack
  • One 4K UHD disc of the film presented in Dolby Vision HDR and one Blu-ray with the film and special features
  • Audio commentary featuring Cox, executive producer Michael Nesmith, casting director Victoria Thomas, and actors Sy Richardson, Zander Schloss, and Del Zamora
  • Interviews with musicians Iggy Pop and Keith Morris and actors Dick Rude, Olivia Barash, and Miguel Sandoval
  • Deleted scenes
  • Roundtable discussion about the making of the film, featuring Cox, Richardson, Rude, Zamora, and producers Peter McCarthy and Jonathan Wacks
  • Conversation between McCarthy and actor Harry Dean Stanton
  • Cox’s “cleaned-up” television version of the film
  • Trailers
  • English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
  • PLUS: An essay by critic Sam McPheeters, an illustrated production history by Cox, and a 1987 interview with real-life repo man Mark Lewis

    Cover illustrations by Jay Shaw and Tyler Stout; design by Rob Jones

Logline: A young punk, recruited by a car repo agency, finds himself in pursuit of a Chevrolet Malibu with a huge, $20,000 bounty–and something otherworldly stashed in its trunk.

Previous article
New On Netflix In August: Rebel Moon DCs, Chucky Movies, Walking Dead Series, Godzilla Minus One/Minus Color & More!
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Hot 4k Blu-rays!

Furiosa- A Mad Max Saga 4k Blu-ray
Godzilla | Kong Monsterverse 5-Film Collector's Edition
Dune: Part Two 4k Blu-ray
Dune 2-Movie 4k Blu-ray Collection

Fire HD10 Tablet Deal!

Amazon Fire HD Tablet Sale

OLED 4k TV Deal!

Samsung 65-inch OLED 4k TV

4k/HDR TV Deal

55

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2024 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
Godzilla Minus One Minus Color still

New On Netflix In August: Rebel Moon DCs, Chucky Movies, Walking...

HD Report - 0
Succession-The-Complete-Series-Blu-ray-FPO

HBO’s ‘Succession: The Complete Series’ Is Releasing On Blu-ray Disc [Updated]

HD Report - 0
The West Wing The Complete Series Blu-ray

The West Wing: The Complete Series Is Releasing On Blu-ray Disc

HD Report - 0