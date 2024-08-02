Cult Classic Repo Man has been Restored In 4k With Dolby Vision HDR

Cult classic Repo Man (1984) starring Harry Dean Stanton and Emilio Estevez has been restored in 4k for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray on Sept. 3, 2024.
The 2-disc 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray edition from Criterion Collection include legacy bonus materials such as audio commentary from director Alex Cox, deleted scenes, a roundtable discussion, interviews, and more (see details below).
On 4k Blu-ray, the movie is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision HDR. The newly-restored presentations were both approved by Alex Cox and include the uncompressed monaural soundtrack.
Repo Man (1984) on 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray is priced $34.99 (List: $45.99) on Amazon.
Special Features
- New 4K digital restoration, approved by director Alex Cox, with uncompressed monaural soundtrack
- One 4K UHD disc of the film presented in Dolby Vision HDR and one Blu-ray with the film and special features
- Audio commentary featuring Cox, executive producer Michael Nesmith, casting director Victoria Thomas, and actors Sy Richardson, Zander Schloss, and Del Zamora
- Interviews with musicians Iggy Pop and Keith Morris and actors Dick Rude, Olivia Barash, and Miguel Sandoval
- Deleted scenes
- Roundtable discussion about the making of the film, featuring Cox, Richardson, Rude, Zamora, and producers Peter McCarthy and Jonathan Wacks
- Conversation between McCarthy and actor Harry Dean Stanton
- Cox’s “cleaned-up” television version of the film
- Trailers
- English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
- PLUS: An essay by critic Sam McPheeters, an illustrated production history by Cox, and a 1987 interview with real-life repo man Mark Lewis
Cover illustrations by Jay Shaw and Tyler Stout; design by Rob Jones
Logline: A young punk, recruited by a car repo agency, finds himself in pursuit of a Chevrolet Malibu with a huge, $20,000 bounty–and something otherworldly stashed in its trunk.