Se7en ‘What’s In The Box?” Limited & Collector’s Editions Up For Pre-Order

We first learned about David Fincher’s Se7en (1995) getting released in limited collector’s editions in late 2023, although there was much talk and anticipation about the 4k restoration of the classic thriller after the Tribeca film festival reveal. But the “What’s in the Box?” and “Ultimate Collector’s” editions never came to fruition in the US or UK, even while pre-orders were taken.
Instead, Se7en released in standard and SteelBook editions from Warner Bros. last January without all the movie memorabilis seen in these product images. The SteelBook version was immediately sold out, but there are still copies of the standard slipcover/plastic case edition readily available from retailers.
Now, the special editions of Se7en are back up for pre-order on Amazon UK. The two editions include a Se7en “What’s in the Box” Limited Edition UK Exclusive with SteelBook priced £66.67 (Amazon UK), and a Se7en “Ultimate Collector’s Edition” with SteelBook for £37.50 (Amazon UK).
According to the product photos the artwork is not confirmed yet. And, the official release date is still pending.
Ultimate Collector’s Edition Features
- Film on 4K UHD and Blu-Ray
- Steelbook (Design TBC)
- Slipcase (Design TBC)
- John Doe 38-Page Booklet
- 7x Deadly Sin Crime Scene Art Cards
- Double-Sided A3 Poster
- ‘Help Me’ Glow-in-the-Dark Art Card
- Investigation Chalkboard Art Card
“What’s In The Box” Additional Features
- Unique Box Packaging
- 7 Deadly Sin Comic Books
- Frosted Pines Little Trees Air Freshener
Special Features (Blu-ray)
- 4 Commentaries Featuring Director David Fincher, Actors Brad Pitt and Morgan Freeman, and Other Collaborators on the Film
- Additional / Extended Scenes
- Alternate Endings
- Exploration of the Opening Title Sequence from Multiple Video Angles with Various Audio Mixes and 2 Commentary Tracks
- Production Design and Still Photographs with Commentaries
- The Notebooks: Full Motion Video Details ‘John Doe’s’ Writings
- Mastering for the Home Theater: Includes Alternate Angles and Audio Between Original and New Masters
- Theatrical Trailer