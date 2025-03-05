Se7en ‘What’s In The Box?” Limited & Collector’s Editions Up For Pre-Order

Se7en “What’s in the Box?” Limited Edition UK Exclusive 4k UHD Buy on Amazon

We first learned about David Fincher’s Se7en (1995) getting released in limited collector’s editions in late 2023, although there was much talk and anticipation about the 4k restoration of the classic thriller after the Tribeca film festival reveal. But the “What’s in the Box?” and “Ultimate Collector’s” editions never came to fruition in the US or UK, even while pre-orders were taken.

Instead, Se7en released in standard and SteelBook editions from Warner Bros. last January without all the movie memorabilis seen in these product images. The SteelBook version was immediately sold out, but there are still copies of the standard slipcover/plastic case edition readily available from retailers.

Now, the special editions of Se7en are back up for pre-order on Amazon UK. The two editions include a Se7en “What’s in the Box” Limited Edition UK Exclusive with SteelBook priced £66.67 (Amazon UK), and a Se7en “Ultimate Collector’s Edition” with SteelBook for £37.50 (Amazon UK).

According to the product photos the artwork is not confirmed yet. And, the official release date is still pending.

Se7en Ultimate Collector’s Edition 4k UHD Buy on Amazon (UK)

Ultimate Collector’s Edition Features

Film on 4K UHD and Blu-Ray

Steelbook (Design TBC)

Slipcase (Design TBC)

John Doe 38-Page Booklet

7x Deadly Sin Crime Scene Art Cards

Double-Sided A3 Poster

‘Help Me’ Glow-in-the-Dark Art Card

Investigation Chalkboard Art Card

“What’s In The Box” Additional Features

Unique Box Packaging

7 Deadly Sin Comic Books

Frosted Pines Little Trees Air Freshener

Special Features (Blu-ray)