Home4k Blu-rayDeal Alert: Take 33% Off Paramount Scares 5-Movie 4k UHD Boxed Set
4k Blu-rayBlu-ray DiscDealsNews

Deal Alert: Take 33% Off Paramount Scares 5-Movie 4k UHD Boxed Set

HD Report
By HD Report
0
The Paramount Scares Vol. 1 4k UHD
Paramount Scares Vol. 1 4k UHD Collection Buy on Amazon

Right now for a limited time during Prime Day the Paramount Scares 5-Movie 4k UHD Physical Media Boxed Set is selling for 27% off the list price. The 8-disc 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray collection is only $74.49 (List: $111.99) on Amazon.

The Paramount Scares Vol. 1 includes 5 horror titles from the studio including Rosemary’s Baby (1968), Pet Sematary (1989), Smile (2022), Crawl (2019), and a “Mystery Title” (revealed as Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007) debuting in 4k UHD).

In addition, the collection includes 4 hours of legacy special features and exclusive collectible items housed in deluxe packaging, with each of the films packaged in a special slipcover with artwork exclusive to the collection.

Jump over to Amazon to grab the Paramount Scares Vol. 1 4k UHD boxed set while the deal lasts!

Paramount Scares Vol. 1 4k UHD Collection Buy on Amazon

Paramount Scares 5-Movie 4k UHD Vol. 1 Features

Rosemary’s Baby (1968) — Newly remastered on 4K Ultra HD, this iconic classic celebrates its 55th anniversary this year. With groundbreaking camerawork and bone-chilling suspense, Rosemary’s Baby gave birth to the modern thriller. Featuring extraordinary performances—including Ruth Gordon in an Oscar®-winning role as an eccentric neighbor—the film received extensive critical praise. Widely considered to be one of the greatest horror films of all time, Rosemary’s Baby was selected for preservation in the National Film Registry by the Library of Congress in 2014.

Pet Sematary (1989) — Written for the screen by internationally renowned author Stephen King and based on his iconic bestseller, director Mary Lambert’s thrilling Pet Sematary electrified audiences upon its release in 1989, earning more than $57 million to become the highest-grossing horror film of the time. The shocking depiction of unspeakable evil was remastered in 4K under the supervision of Lambert using the original film negative.

Smile (2022) — This terrifying and inventive film from writer and director Parker Finn became a true horror phenomenon, earning more than $217 million at the global box office and becoming the #1 original horror movie of 2022. A sequel is in development with Finn set to return as director.

Crawl (2019) — Produced by Sam Raimi and directed by Alexandre Aja, this unexpected and suspense-filled creature feature took audiences and critics by storm with its story of a father and daughter trying to survive a hurricane beneath a house filling with water…and alligators. With a budget of $13 million, Crawl generated more than $91 million worldwide.

Mystery Title — Delivering even more suspense and surprise, the fifth film in the box set is a secret. The fan-favorite movie makes its 4K Ultra HD debut with the release of this collection. Update: The mystery title is Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007).

Previous article
Batman 85th Anniversary 4K Blu-ray/Digital Collection Features 10 Animated Feature Films
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Hot 4k Blu-rays!

Furiosa- A Mad Max Saga 4k Blu-ray
Godzilla | Kong Monsterverse 5-Film Collector's Edition
Dune: Part Two 4k Blu-ray
Dune 2-Movie 4k Blu-ray Collection

Fire HD10 Tablet Deal!

Amazon Fire HD Tablet Sale

OLED 4k TV Deal!

Samsung 65-inch OLED 4k TV

4k/HDR TV Deal

55

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2024 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
Batman 85th Anniversary Collection 4k UHD

Batman 85th Anniversary 4K Blu-ray/Digital Collection Features 10 Animated Feature Films

HD Report - 0
The Dark Knight Trilogy 4k Blu-ray

Batman The Dark Knight Trilogy 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Edition Only $29.99

DealFinder - 0
The Dark Knight Trilogy 4k Blu-ray

4k Blu-ray & Blu-ray Movie Deals On Amazon Prime Day

DealFinder - 0