Batman The Dark Knight Trilogy 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Edition Only $29.99

Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Dark Knight Trilogy’ on 4k Blu-ray with Blu-ray copies is on sale for only $29.99 during Amazon’s Prime Day sale. The limited-time deal reflects a 58% savings off the list price of $70.99!

The Dark Knight Trilogy collection includes Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, and The Dark Knight Rises all starring Christian Bale.

The Batman movies have a total runtime of 458 minutes: The Batman Begins (140 mins.), The Dark Knight (153 mins.) and The Dark Knight Rises (165 mins.) and each disc comes with previously-released bonus material (not in 4k) adding to the overall runtime.

The 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray editions of the trilogy are formatted in 2160p at 16:9 with the HDR10 High Dynamic Range spec. The soundtracks (same as the theatrical audio mix), are formatted in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 surround sound.

Jump over to Amazon to grab a copy of The Dark Knight Trilogy on 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray while the Prime Day sale lasts.

4k Blu-ray & Blu-ray Movie Deals On Amazon Prime Day
