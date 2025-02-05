Big Screen 4k TV Deals on Sony, Hisense, & LG For Super Bowl 2025

Super Bowl 2025 takes place on Sunday, February 9 and there is still time to get a great deal on a giant 4k TV from Amazon. The retailer has many discounts happening but we’ve narrowed down a small selection of Sony, Hisense, and LG models.

Here are some of the best deals we found on 4k TVs over 85″, ranging in price from $899 to $1,799. Of course, Amazon also has 55″, 65″, and 75″ models on sale as well for the big game. Best of all, the TV prices include free shipping to most locations with Prime.

Want to pick up your TV at a store? See big-screen 4k TV deals available at Best Buy.

Sony 85″ Class 4K Ultra HD BRAVIA 3 LED Smart TV (2024)

The Sony 85″-Inch" Class 4K Ultra HD BRAVIA 3 LED Smart TV with Google TV, Dolby Vision HDR and features for gaming on the PlayStation 5 K-85S30 (2024 model) is on sale for $1,198. That's a 25% discount off the list price of $1,599.

Hisense 100-Inch Class U7 Series ULED 4K UHD Google Smart TV (2024)

The massive 100″ Hisense U7 Series ULED 4K UHD Google Smart TV (100U76N) featuring Native 144Hz, Dolby Vision, Full Array Local Dimming, Game Mode Pro, and Alexa Compatibility is on sale for $1,799, a 40% discount off the list price of $2,999.

LG UQ7590 86-Inch Class UHD Smart TV 86UQ7590PUD (2022)

The 86″ Class LG UQ7590 UHD Smart TV (2022) Model #86UQ7590PUD with AI-Powered 4K, Alexa Built-In in Grey finish is on sale for $899. The sale price reflects a 31% discount off the list price of $1,299.

Hisense U8 Series 85U8N 85-Inch ULED 4K Smart TV | Mini-LED Pro QLED

The 85″ Hisense U8 Series (85U8N) ULED 4K Smart TV features Mini-LED Pro, QLED technology, 3000 Nits, 144Hz, Motion Rate 480, Dolby Vision IQ, Atmos support, Full Array Local Dimming, and 2.1.2 Ch Surround Sound, and Google TV. The Hisense 85U8N is on sale for only $1,697, a 39% savings off the list price of $2,799.

Also, see our curation of big-screen 4k TV deals at Best Buy.