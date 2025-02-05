Last Minute Deals On Big Screen 4k TVs For Super Bowl Sunday From Best Buy

The Super Bowl is just days away but it’s not too late to grab a deal on a giant 4k TV from Best Buy. The big box retailer has over a dozen models with huge savings. And, if you buy online you can either have it shipped or jump over to the store to pick it up. (Hope you know someone with a truck!)

Here are some of the best deals we found on 4k TVs over 85″, ranging in price from $699 to $3,499. Of course, Best Buy has 55″, 65″, and 75″ models on sale as well for the big game. By the way, all of these models indicate free shipping (be sure your local store will ship free). Also see big screen deals we found on Amazon.

Also see deals on Sony, Hisense, and LG 4k TVs from Amazon.

Samsung – 98” Class DU9000 Series Crystal UHD Smart Tizen TV

Samsung – 98” Class DU9000 Series Crystal UHD Smart Tizen TV Purchase at Best Buy

The massive Samsung 98” Class DU9000 Series Crystal UHD Smart Tizen TV is on sale for $1,999 (Comp. Value $3,499) for a Savings of $1,500 . Purchase at Best Buy

Samsung 85” Class DU6950 Series Crystal UHD 4K Smart Tizen TV (2024)

Samsung 85” Class DU6950 Series Crystal UHD 4K Smart Tizen TV (2024) Purchase at Best Buy

The Samsung 85” Class DU6950 Series Crystal UHD 4K Smart Tizen TV (2024 model) is on sale for just $699, a $400 savings off the list price of $1,099. Purchase at Best Buy

Samsung – 98” Class Q80C QLED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV (2023)

Samsung – 98” Class Q80C QLED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV (2023) Purchase at Best Buy

The enormous 98″ Samsung Q80C QLED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV (2023 model) is on sale for $3,499. That’s a huge $1,500 savings off the competitive value price of $4,999. Purchase at Best Buy

Samsung – 85” Class DU7200 Series Crystal UHD 4K Smart Tizen TV (2024)

Samsung – 85” Class DU7200 Series Crystal UHD 4K Smart Tizen TV (2024) Purchase at Best Buy

The 85″ Class Samsung DU7200 Series Crystal UHD 4K Smart Tizen TV (2024 model) is on sale for $799, which amounts to a $300 savings off the value price of $1,099. Purchase at Best Buy

Also see big game deals on Sony, Hisense, and LG 4k TVs from Amazon.