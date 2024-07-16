Home4k Blu-ray4k Blu-ray & Blu-ray Movie Deals On Amazon Prime Day
4k Blu-ray & Blu-ray Movie Deals On Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day always delivers some great deals 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray physical media editions. This year is no different. Here are a few select deals we thought you might want to know about. This is a limited-time deal, and supplies may not last long, so jump on it!

The Dark Knight Trilogy 4k Blu-ray
The Dark Knight Trilogy 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray edition Buy on Amazon

The Dark Knight Trilogy

Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Trilogy is a must-own on 4k Blu-ray, and right now during Prime Day, Amazon has priced the 6-disc edition from Warner Bros. at only $29.99. That’s a 58% discount off the list price of $70.99! The Dark Knight Trilogy on 4k Blu-ray with Blu-ray copies doesn’t get any cheaper than this. Jump over to Amazon while the sale lasts!

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

The Super Mario Bros. Movie 4k Blu-ray
The Super Mario Bros. Movie 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

The Super Mario Bros. Movie 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital combo is on sale for only $13.99 during Prime Day on Amazon. The disc is normally priced $33.99, making this a 59% deal. The 4k disc is priced even less than the HD Blu-ray! Buy on Amazon

Transformers Limited Edition Steelbook 6-Movie Collection

Transformers-Limited-Edition-Steelbook-6-Movie-Collection
Transformers 6-Movie Limited Edition SteelBook Buy on Amazon

This is a gorgeous SteelBook collection from Paramount that will look great in anyone’s home theater library. The 6-Movie Transformers Limited Edition is priced at only $77.49 for a limited time during Prime Day. That’s a 50% discount off the list price of $139.99! We ranked this Limited Edition the best-boxed set of 2023. Buy on Amazon

Universal Classic Monsters: Icons of Horror Collection

Universal Classic Monsters Icons of Horror Collection 4k UHD
Universal Classic Monsters: Icons of Horror Collection 4k Buy on Amazon

The Universal Classic Monsters: Icons of Horror Collection features four films in 4k resolution on Ultra HD 4k Blu-ray including Dracula (1931), Frankenstein (1931), The Invisible Man(1933), and The Wolf Man (1941) along with 2k (1080p) Blu-ray and Digital Copies. the 8-disc collection is on sale for only $32.99! That’s a 59% savings off the list price of $79.99. Buy on Amazon

We’ll be adding more deals as we find them. But, if you want more jump over to Amazon to see other Prime Day Deals on Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray physical media.

