Limited Time Deal: Alfred Hitchcock: The Iconic Film Collection In 4k

Here’s a limited-time deal on Universal’s Alfred Hitchcock: The Iconic Film Collection. The 6-movie 4k Blu-ray/Digital edition is on sale for $99.99 at Amazon. That’s a 21% discount off the previous price of $129.95 and a huge discount off the original MSRP of $179.99.

Over 15 hours of bonus features are included such as original documentaries, feature commentaries, interview excerpts, storyboards, production photographs, original theatrical trailers, and more.

The limited “coffee table” book-style packaging features storyboards, sketches, rare photos, and exclusive artwork by artist Tristan Eaton. Only 5,150 copies of this edition were made, making it a collectible item for fans of Alfred Hitchcock and packaged media, alike.

The Alfred Hitchcock: The Iconic Film Collection includes iconic Hitchcock films Rear Window, To Catch a Thief, Vertigo, North by Northwest, Psycho, and The Birds all in 4k on Ultra HD Blu-ray with Digital Copies.

