Wicked Is On Sale For $19.99 In Digital 4k UHD

Universal Pictures’ Wicked is now on sale in digital formats for $19.99 (previously $29.99) from movie platforms including Apple TV, Prime Video (Bonus X-Ray Edition), FandangoAtHome, and Google Play/YouTube.

Wicked was just released in physical media editions including 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD on February 4, 2025. The movie is available in up to 4k (2160p) resolution with Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos audio.

Bonus features (may vary according to service) include a sing-along alternative feature-length version, deleted and extended scenes, Making Wicked, Welcome to Shiz, A Wicked Legacy, The Wonderful Wizard, and feature commentary. (See details below.)

Special Features

SING ALONG – ALTERNATE FEATURE-LENGTH VERSION – Rejoicify, it’s your turn to sing your way through Oz! Sing-along to all of your favorite Wicked songs as you join Elphaba and Glinda on their magical journey.

DELETED AND EXTENDED SCENES Pfannee & ShenShen Meet Glinda – Reunited at Shiz University, Glinda, Pfannee, and ShenShen recall their past by performing a twirling routine together. Shiz Gazette Introduces Fiyero – Excitement spreads across Shiz as word gets out that Prince Fiyero is on his way. Toss Toss – Glinda teaches Elphaba the art of Toss Toss, with mixed results. Elphaba & Fiyero in the Forest – The relationship between Elphaba and Fiyero takes a turn as they come to care for a lost lion cub. Elphaba’s Promise – Elphaba makes a pledge to Glinda that they both hope will strengthen their friendship. Train Platform Farewell – Glinda, Madame Morrible, and Governor Thropp gather to send Elphaba off to Emerald City. Boq & Elphaba Talk – Elphaba challenges Boq to face the truth about his feelings for Nessa Rose, but she has difficulty doing the same when it comes to Fiyero. Train Ride to Emerald City- Glinda and Elphaba expand their world by taking a luxurious train ride to Emerald City. In the Emerald City – The bustling streets of Emerald City take Glinda and Elphaba one step closer to finally meeting the Wizard. Palace Monkeys Chase – Elphaba and Glinda race through a maddening maze of winged monkeys determined to take them down.

MAKING WICKED – Return to Oz for a fantastic behind-the-scenes journey with this expansive look inside the characters, choreography, and creativity that make up the movie’s unforgettable world.

WELCOME TO SHIZ – Unlimited imagination, couture fashion, and spectacular production design come together at Shiz University, providing a place for performers and viewers to be fully immersed in the fantasy. Designed from details in L. Frank Baum’s books, the uniforms, clever contraptions, and circular sets create a sprawling campus where magic feels like an everyday occurrence.

A WICKED LEGACY –Take delight in the cast and filmmakers sharing personal memories of their first encounters with the original Broadway production, and how those lasting connections created emotional experiences while making the movie. Also highlighted are the iconic cameos that pay tribute to the cultural phenomenon that became one of the most popular musicals of all time.

THE WONDERFUL WIZARD – Follow the yellow brick road to Emerald City for an in-depth look at the infamous Wizard of Oz. Inside the palace’s throne room, the Wizard himself, Jeff Goldblum, pulls back the curtain to peer at his character’s magic and mechanics with senior special effects technician Christopher Clarke, who details how the Wizard’s massive robotic head comes to life.

FEATURE COMMENTARY WITH DIRECTOR JON M. CHU

FEATURE COMMENTARY WITH STARS CYNTHIA ERIVO AND ARIANA GRANDE

Optional English, French Canadian, and Latin American Spanish subtitles for the main feature