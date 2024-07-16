HomeAppleAirPods MaxApple AirPods Max Prime Day Deal 28% Off Limited Time
AppleAirPods MaxDealsFeaturedHeadphonesNews

Apple AirPods Max Prime Day Deal 28% Off Limited Time

DealFinder
By DealFinder
0
Apple AirPods Max
Apple AirPods Max (Space Gray) Buy on Amazon

Amazon has a great deal going on for a pair of Apple AirPods Max wireless over-the-ear headphones. The premium Apple headphones are on sale for $394.99 during Prime Day on Amazon. That’s a 28% discount off the list price of $549!

The Apple AirPods Max headphones feature Active Noise Cancelling, Transparency Mode, Personalized Spatial Audio, support for Dolby Atmos immersive audio, and long battery life up to 20 hours.

Jump over to Amazon for more details while the Prime Day sale lasts!

Product Features

  • BREATHTAKING AUDIO QUALITY — Apple-designed dynamic driver provides high-fidelity audio. Computational audio combines custom acoustic design with the Apple H1 chip and software for breakthrough listening experiences. 
  • FOCUS ON WHAT’S PLAYING — Active Noise Cancellation blocks outside noise so you can immerse yourself in music. 
  • HEAR THE WORLD AROUND YOU — Transparency mode lets you hear and interact with the world around you. 
  • PERSONALIZED SPATIAL AUDIO — With sound that suits your unique ear shape along with dynamic head tracking, AirPods Max deliver an immersive listening experience that places sound all around you. You can also listen to select songs, shows, and movies in Dolby Atmos. 
  • ACOUSTIC-FIRST DESIGN — Designed with a knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions for an exceptional over-ear fit that perfectly seals in sound. 
  • MAGICAL EXPERIENCE — Pair AirPods Max by simply placing them near your device and tapping Connect on your screen. AirPods Max pause audio when you take them off. And Automatic Switching makes listening between your iPhone, iPad, and Mac completely effortless. 
  • LONG BATTERY LIFE — Up to 20 hours of listening, movie watching, or talk time with Active Noise Cancellation and Personalized Spatial Audio enabled. 
  • PRECISION CONTROL — Use the Digital Crown to play and pause music, to answer, end, and mute yourself on calls, and to control volume and skip between tracks.
  • A SMARTER CASE — Store in an ultra low-power state with the slim Smart Case.
Apple AirPods Max whats in the box
Apple AirPods Max (Space Gray) Buy on Amazon
Previous article
The Bikeriders is releasing on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, Digital & DVD
Next article
4k Blu-ray & Blu-ray Movie Deals On Amazon Prime Day
DealFinder
DealFinderhttps://hd-report.com
We let you know whenever we find special deals on electronics, entertainment, and gadgets. Support this site by clicking on the provided partner links! See the latest deals!

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Hot 4k Blu-rays!

Furiosa- A Mad Max Saga 4k Blu-ray
Godzilla | Kong Monsterverse 5-Film Collector's Edition
Dune: Part Two 4k Blu-ray
Dune 2-Movie 4k Blu-ray Collection

Fire HD10 Tablet Deal!

Amazon Fire HD Tablet Sale

OLED 4k TV Deal!

Samsung 65-inch OLED 4k TV

4k/HDR TV Deal

55

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2024 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
The Dark Knight Trilogy 4k Blu-ray

Batman The Dark Knight Trilogy 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Edition Only $29.99

DealFinder - 0
The Dark Knight Trilogy 4k Blu-ray

4k Blu-ray & Blu-ray Movie Deals On Amazon Prime Day

DealFinder - 0
The Bikerides 4k UHD FPO

The Bikeriders is releasing on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, Digital & DVD

HD Report - 0