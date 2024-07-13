Captain Phillips starring Tom Hanks remastered in 4k with Dolby Vision & Atmos

Captain Phillips (2013) 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Captain Phillips (2013) starring Tom Hanks has been remastered in 4k for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray from Sony Pictures. The 2-disc edition arrives July 16, 2024 and includes copies of the film on Ultra HD Blu-ray and HD Blu-ray, as well as Digital.

On 4k Blu-ray, Captain Phillips is presented in 4k (2160p) with Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos audio. Subtitles are provided in English SDH.

Bonus features include commentary with Director Paul Greengrass, behind-the-scenes featurettes, and theatrical trailer.

Captain Phillips (2013) on 4k Blu-ray is priced $34.49 (List: $45.99). Buy on Amazon

Special Features

4K Blu-ray (Disc 1)

Feature presented in 4K resolution with Dolby Vision

English Dolby Atmos + English 5.1 audio

Theatrical Trailer

Optional English SDH subtitles for the main feature

2k Blu-ray (Disc 2)

Feature presented in high definition, sourced from the 4K master

English 5.1 audio

Commentary with Director Paul Greengrass

Capturing Captain Phillips – in-depth behind-the-scenes featurettes on making the acclaimed film

Optional English SDH subtitles for the main feature

Captain Phillips is a multi-layered examination of the 2009 hijacking of the U.S. container ship Maersk Alabama by a crew of Somali pirates. Based on a true story, the film focuses on Alabama’s commanding officer, Captain Richard Phillips (two-time Academy Award®-winner Tom Hanks, Best Actor, 1993, Philadelphia; Best Actor, 1994, Forrest Gump), and the Somali pirate captain, Muse (Barkhad Abdi), who takes him hostage. The two men are set on an unstoppable collision course when Muse and his crew target Phillips’ unarmed ship; in the ensuing standoff, both men will find themselves at the mercy of forces beyond their control.