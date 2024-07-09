Home4k Blu-rayA24’s Civil War Now Available On Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, + Amazon Exclusive
A24’s Civil War Now Available On Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, + Amazon Exclusive

HD Report
By HD Report
0
A24’s Civil War was released in theaters in the US and UK on April 12, 2024, then as an early digital premiere on May 28th. Now, the film can be purchased in physical media formats including Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray.

An Amazon-exclusive 4k Blu-ray edition is also available, which includes an additional bonus feature with Director and Cast Q&A sessions. Standard bonus features include “Torn Asunder: Waging Alex Garland’s Civil War 6-Part Documentary” plus the theatrical trailer.

Civil War is presented at 1.85:1 (16×9) aspect ratio in 2160p (4k Blu-ray/Digital) and 1080p (2k Blu-ray/Digital). Both Blu-ray formats feature Dolby Atmos audio in English, along with Dolby 5.1 in Spanish. Subtitles are provided in English SDH and Spanish.

Civil War is priced $34.99 for the 4k Blu-ray Amazon Exclusive, $24.96 (List: $42.99) on 4k Blu-ray), and $19.96 (List: $39.99) on 2k Blu-ray. Buy on Amazon

Logline: A journey across a dystopian future America, following a team of military-embedded journalists as they race against time to reach DC before rebel factions descend upon the White House.

