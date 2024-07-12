HomeStreamingNetflixGodzilla Minus One Minus Color Premiering On Netflix On August 1st
Godzilla Minus One Minus Color Premiering On Netflix On August 1st

Godzilla Minus One Minus Color

Two months after Godzilla Minus One premiered on Netflix, Godzilla Minus One / Minus Color, the black-and-white version of the Oscar-winning film will begin streaming on the service.

Godzilla Minus One / Minus Color was shown briefly in US theaters last January in its native Japanese language with English subtitles.

What video and audio quality will the movie stream in on Netflix? We can’t be sure until it premieres, but Godzilla Minus One streams in 4k UHD with Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos audio, the best the streaming service currently offers.

We’re hoping to get the same specs for ‘Minus Color’ on Netflix, but considering Godzilla Minus One / Minus Color is only offered in HD (1080p) with 5.1 audio from digital services such as Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video, we may see those same lower specs from Netflix.

Godzilla Minus One / Minus Color can be rented for $5.99 or purchased for $14.99 in Digital HD from Apple TV, FandangoAtHome (formerly Vudu), and Amazon Prime Video.

Godzilla Minus One can also be rented for $5.99 or purchased for $14.99 from Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, FandangoAtHome, and other services.

Logline: Post-war Japan is at its lowest point when a new crisis emerges in the form of a giant monster, baptized in the horrific power of the atomic bomb.

