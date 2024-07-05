HomeHardware4k TVLimited Time Deal: Sony 75" Bravia XR Dolby Vision HDR 4k Ultra...
4k TV

Limited Time Deal: Sony 75″ Bravia XR Dolby Vision HDR 4k Ultra HD TV

Sony 75 Inch 4K Ultra HD TV X90L Series: BRAVIA XR Full Array LED Smart Google TV
Sony 75″ 4K Ultra HD TV X90L Series: BRAVIA XR Full Array LED Smart Google TV Buy on Amazon

It’s time to buy a new 4k TV! For a limited time, Amazon is selling the 75″ Sony X90L Series BRAVIA XR 4K Ultra HD TV for only $1,598. That’s a big savings off the list price of $1,899! Plus, with free shipping from Amazon!

The Sony XR75X90L is a Full Array LED Smart Google TV with Dolby Vision HDR and exclusive features for the Playstation 5 gaming console including HDMI 2.1 gaming (4K/120, VRR, and ALLM), Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Mode.

The XR75X90L is the latest model (released in 2023) and also includes support for Dolby Atmos immersive audio, IMAX Enhanced picture, and Netflix Adaptive Calibrated Mode.

Jump over to Amazon for more details about the Sony X90L Series XR75X90L on sale for a limited time.

Deal Alert: Amazon Fire HD 10.1″ Tablet Is Only $74.99 (Save 46%)
