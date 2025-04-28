Lionsgate’s Plane Arrives In A Limited Edition 4k UHD/BD/Digital SteelBook

Plane (2023) 4k UHD/BD/Digital Limited Edition SteelBook Lionsgate Amazon Exclusive

Lionsgate’s Plane (2023) starring Gerard Butler and Mike Colter has arrived in a Limited Edition 4k SteelBook that’s exclusive to Amazon. The new edition (released April 29, 2025) follows the standard 4k Blu-ray edition released on March 28, 2023.

On Ultra HD Blu-ray, Plane is presented in native 4k (2160p) resolution with Dolby Vision/HDR10 at 2.39:1 aspect ratio. The soundtrack is provided in Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 7.1 surround sound. Subtitles are offered in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

The 2-disc edition of Plane includes a 4k Blu-ray, HD Blu-ray, and code to redeem a Digital Copy. The Amazon Exclusive SteelBook is priced $34.99.

Plane is also available in Digital formats including 4k UHD from digital movie services such as Apple TV, FandangoAtHome, and Prime Video.

Logline: A pilot finds himself caught in a war zone after he’s forced to land his commercial aircraft during a terrible storm.