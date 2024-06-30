HomeBlu-ray DiscEvangelion: 3.0+1.11 Thrice Upon a Time Releasing In A Limited Edition Blu-ray...
Evangelion: 3.0+1.11 Thrice Upon a Time Releasing In A Limited Edition Blu-ray SteelBook

Evangelion- 3.0+1.11 Thrice Upon a Time Blu-ray SteelBook skew
Evangelion- 3.0+1.11 Thrice Upon a Time Blu-ray SteelBook

Evangelion: 3.0+1.11 Thrice Upon a Time is releasing in this Limited Edition Blu-ray SteelBook on July 2, 2024. The fourth and final installment of the Rebuild of Evangelion films was previously released in a standard Blu-ray edition in October 2023.

Evangelion: 3.0+1.11 Thrice Upon a Time Limited Edition SteelBook is priced $29.95 (List: $36.98) on Amazon.

Bonus Content

  • Evangelion:3.0(-46h)
  • Evangelion:3.0(-120min.)
  • Rebuild of Evangelion:3.0+1.11
  • [Current Evangelion]
  • Message For Kinro
  • Message for ANN
  • Stage Greetings
  • Promotional Reels
  • Trailers
  • TV Spots

From legendary director Hideaki Anno, Evangelion:3.0+1.11 Thrice Upon a Time is the fourth and final installment of the Rebuild of Evangelion films, bringing an epic conclusion to the story of Shinji and his fellow Eva pilots, with the stunning visuals and thought-provoking storytelling that has made Evangelion a global pop culture phenomenon. Misato and her anti-NERV group Wille arrive at Paris, a city now red from core-ization. Crew from the flagship Wunder land on a containment tower. They only have 720 seconds to restore the city. When a horde of NERV Evas appear, Mari’s improved Eva Unit 8 must intercept. Meanwhile, Shinji, Asuka, and Rei (Provisional Name) wander about Japan.

Evangelion: 3.0+1.11 Thrice Upon a Time - Limited Edition Steelbook specs
The Three Stooges Shorts & Feature Films Compiled In 20-Disc Blu-ray Collection
