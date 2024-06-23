Does Bridgerton Stream In 4k?

Does Netflix Original Series Bridgerton stream in 4k? Yes, it does! All three seasons of the show that premiered in 2020 are available in 4k Ultra HD resolution. What’s more, the series also features Dolby Vision to expand color depth. And, the episodes offer Dolby Atmos sound on audio systems that support Atmos and spatial audio.

What is Dolby Vision HDR? Dolby Vision expands the color depth for wider color representation than traditional 8-bit color. The spec (offered mainly in 4k content but sometimes with HD content) can be supported on 4k and 8k TVs, mobile devices, and some computer monitors.

What is Dolby Atmos? Dolby Atmos is an object-based audio format based on Dolby TrueHD 7.1 channel that can disperse sound effects to height speakers as well as front, side and rear channels. In effect, the format allows sound in a three-dimensional space, placing the viewer in an immersive audio environment.

See a list of 4k, Dolby Vision, and Atmos titles on Netflix including series, movies, and special events.

Was created by Chris Van Dusen and stars Nicola Coughlan, Claudia Jessie, and Luke Thompson. The series is based on the popular book series by Julia Quinn about each of the Bridgerton children.

Logline: The eight close-knit siblings of the Bridgerton family look for love and happiness in London high society.

