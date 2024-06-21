Abigail (2024) Release Dates On Blu-ray, Digital & DVD [Updated]

HomeBlu-ray DiscAbigail (2024) Release Dates On Blu-ray, Digital & DVD
Abigail (2024) Release Dates On Blu-ray, Digital & DVD

Universal Pictures Abigail (2024) is releasing in home media formats including Blu-ray, Digital, and DVD. The film first arrives in digital formats on May 7, 2024, followed by physical media formats on July 9, 2024.

On Blu-ray, the film is presented in 1080p (HD) at 2.39:1 aspect ratio and in Digital 4k 2160p (4k UHD) with Dolby Vision HDR. The audio is provided in Dolby TrueHD 7.1 with channels of discreet sound. In Digital 4k, Abigail may be offered in Dolby Atmos (depending on the platform).

Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French Canadian, and Latin American Spanish.

Abigail is priced $24.99 (Early Digital), $29.98 (Blu-ray), and $24.98 (DVD) on Amazon.

Special Features

  • Deleted & Extended Scenes
  • Gag Reel
  • Blood Bath – Soak up the slaughter alongside the cast and crew with this dive into the deep end of Abigail’s body pits, where practical FX reign supreme and there’s no such thing as too much blood.
  • Hunters to Hunted – Get up close and personal with Abigail’s abductors as the cast divulges the details behind how they got into character to collectively create a unique crew of criminals.
  • Becoming a Ballerina Vampire – Abigail actor Alisha Weir, choreographer Belinda Murphy, and more members of the creative team take up the task of transforming a seemingly sweet little girl into a vicious vampire.
  • Directing Duo Matt & Tyler – Directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett lead this look at the actors, ideas, and environment they put together to create a set that’s fun while still being fearsome.
  • Feature Commentary with Directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin & Tyler Gillett and Editor Michael P. Shawyer

Logline: After a group of criminals kidnap the ballerina daughter of a powerful underworld figure, they retreat to an isolated mansion, unaware that they’re locked inside with no normal little girl.

