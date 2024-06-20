Limited Time Deal: 4k/HDR/Atmos Short Throw Laser Projector AWOL

AWOL VISION LTV-3000 Pro 4K 3D Ultra Short Throw Laser Projector Buy on Amazon

The AWOL VISION LTV-3000 Pro 4K 3D Ultra Short Throw Triple Laser Projector is a 4k laser projector with the capability of a 150″ image.

The LTV-3000 supports 3840 x 2160 (4k) resolution and the best in HDR formats including Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HDR10+. The projector also supports playthrough of Dolby Atmos object-based immersive audio.

Other features of the LTV-3000 include a 2500:1 contrast ratio, 3000 peak brightness, 3D content support, and a wide color gamut reaching 147% of DCI-P3 used for digital movie theater projection. The short-throw build of this projector allows it to sit only 1.68 feet from a screen or wall, allowing a more practical installation of a projection TV.

