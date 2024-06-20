Home4k ProjectorsLimited Time Deal: 4k/HDR/Atmos Short Throw Laser Projector AWOL
4k ProjectorsLaser TVDealsFeaturedNews

Limited Time Deal: 4k/HDR/Atmos Short Throw Laser Projector AWOL

HD Report
By HD Report
0
AWOL VISION LTV-3000 Pro 4K 3D Ultra Short Throw Triple Laser Projector
AWOL VISION LTV-3000 Pro 4K 3D Ultra Short Throw Laser Projector Buy on Amazon

Here’s a limited-time deal on the AWOL VISION LTV-3000 Pro 4K 3D Ultra Short Throw Triple Laser Projector. The 4k laser projector, with the capability of a 150″ image, is on sale for $3,299. That’s an 18% discount off the list price of $3,999 on Amazon!

The LTV-3000 supports 3840 x 2160 (4k) resolution and the best in HDR formats including Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HDR10+. The projector also supports playthrough of Dolby Atmos object-based immersive audio.

Other features of the LTV-3000 include a 2500:1 contrast ratio, 3000 peak brightness, 3D content support, and a wide color gamut reaching 147% of DCI-P3 used for digital movie theater projection. The short-throw build of this projector allows it to sit only 1.68 feet from a screen or wall, allowing a more practical installation of a projection TV.

Jump over to Amazon for more details on the AWOL VISION LTV-3000 Pro 4K Ultra Short Throw Triple Laser Projector. This deal ends today!

Previous article
A24’s Civil War Release Dates On Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, Digital, DVD, + Amazon Exclusive 4k Edition [Updated]
HD Report
HD Reporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, and Facebook.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Hot 4k Blu-rays!

Furiosa- A Mad Max Saga - Limited Edition Steelbook
Godzilla | Kong Monsterverse 5-Film Collector's Edition
Dune: Part Two 4k Blu-ray
Dune 2-Movie 4k Blu-ray Collection

Fire HD10 Tablet Only $95!

Fire HD10 10.1

OLED 4k TV Deal!

Samsung 65-inch OLED 4k TV

4k/HDR TV Deal

55

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2024 HD Report All Rights Reserved
MORE STORIES
Civil War (2024) poster

A24’s Civil War Release Dates On Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, Digital, DVD,...

HD Report - 0
Furiosa- A Mad Max Saga 4k Blu-ray

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga Release Dates & Details On 4k...

HD Report - 0
celtics vs mavs nba finals 2024 header

NBA Finals Game 5 Celtics Vs. Mavs Schedule & How To...

HD Report - 0