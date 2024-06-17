NBA Finals Game 5 Celtics Vs. Mavs Schedule & How To Watch

The 2024 NBA finals began on Thursday, June 6th, 2024, when the No. 1 Boston Celtics hosted the No. 5 Dallas Mavericks at 8:30 PM ET. There was a huge 3-day break after the first game. Instead of Game 2 one day or two days later, the second matchup took place on Sunday, June 9th at 8:00 PM ET. The same 3-day break has been applied to Game 5, scheduled to take place on Monday, June 17th at 8:30 pm Eastern Time. In the fifth game, Boston will look to finish off the 7-game series after losing Game 4 in a 122 – 84 blow out in Dallas.

How To Watch

TV & Streaming

ABC will be broadcasting all games played (a potential of 7) with the traditional broadcast on ABC and streams on ABC and ESPN apps and through web browsers.

The best way to watch NBA Finals as far as image quality is streaming where the video is offered at Full HD (1080p) rather than HD (720p or 1080i) from cable and satellite TV providers. However, some fans may prefer the 29.97 frame rate offered with broadcast over streaming which can, at times, be choppy. Streaming services may also offer a higher frame rate. For example, YouTube TV streams ABC in 720p/60fps.

What about the best way to hear the audio portion of the television broadcasts? Unfortunately, ABC and ESPN only offer 2.0 Stereo audio for the NBA broadcasts and streams. It’s not nearly as good as the Dolby Atmos Max was offering in its streams of TNT coverage during the playoffs and Conference Finals.

Radio

You can listen to the NBA Finals on ESPN Radio, SiriusXM ,98.5 The Sports Hub, 97.1 FM, and S: 99.1 FM.

Schedule

Game 1

Thursday, June 6, 2024

Dallas (89) @ Boston (107) 8:30 PM ET

Game 2

Sunday, June 9, 2024

Dallas (98) @ Boston (105) 8:00 PM ET

Game 3

Wednesday, June 12, 2024

Boston (106) @ Dallas (99) 8:30 PM ET

Game 4

Friday, June 14, 2024

Boston (84) @ Dallas (122) 8:30 PM ET

Game 5*

Monday, June 17, 2024

Dallas @ Boston 8:30 PM ET

Game 6*

Thursday, June 20, 2024

Boston @ Dallas 8:30 PM ET

Game 7*

Sunday, June 23, 2024

Dallas @ Boston 8:00 PM ET

Note: Games broadcast on ESPN or ABC are not available to watch LIVE on NBA League Pass. Subscribers can listen live or watch approximately 3 hours after the game.