American Fiction Releasing On Blu-ray Disc w/Digital Copy

American Fiction 2023 Blu-ray
American Fiction (2023) Blu-ray/Digital Buy on Amazon.

Oscar-winning-film American Fiction (2023) starring Jeffrey Wright will get a physical media release on June 18, 2024. The Blu-ray edition from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment also includes a Digital Code to redeem via Movies Anywhere partners.

On Blu-ray Disc, American Fiction is presented in 1080p (HD) at 2.39:1 aspect ratio. The English soundtrack is offered in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1, as well as French and Spanish in Dolby Digital 5.1. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

American Fiction (2023) on Blu-ray/Digital is priced $22.95 (List: $34.98) on Amazon.

Previously released in digital formats last February, American Fiction won the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay at the 96th Academy Awards. The film was also nominated for Best Motion Picture of the Year, Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role, (Jeffrey Wright), Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role (Sterling K. Brown), and Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score).

Logline: A novelist who’s fed up with the establishment profiting from Black entertainment uses a pen name to write a book that propels him into the heart of the hypocrisy and madness he claims to disdain.

