Anora Release Dates & Details On 4k/Blu-ray, Streaming/Digital & DVD

Sean Baker’s 6x Oscar-nominated drama Anora (2024) released in US theaters on Nov. 8, 2024 and is coming soon to home media. The film first released in digital formats including 4k UHD with HDR10+ and 5.1 surround sound on Dec. 17, 2024.

Anora will be also be released on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD. The movie arrives in disc formats from The Criterion Collection on April 29, 2025. On 4k Blu-ray, Anora is presented in 2160p at 2.39:1 aspect ratio with DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1.

Bonus features include two audio commentaries, new making-of documentary, new interviews, deleted scenes, and more (see below).

Anora is list priced $19.99 (Digital), $39.95 (Blu-ray), $49.95 (4k Blu-ray) and $29.95 (DVD).

4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Special Features

  • New 4K digital master, supervised by director Sean Baker and producer Alex Coco, with 5.1 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack
  • One 4K UHD disc of the film presented in HDR and one Blu-ray with the film and special features
  • Two audio commentaries: one featuring Baker, Coco, producer Samantha Quan, and cinematographer Drew Daniels, and the other featuring Baker and actors Yura Borisov, Mark Eydelshteyn, Karren Karagulian, Mikey Madison, and Vache Tovmasyan
  • New making-of documentary
  • New interviews with Baker and Madison
  • Cannes Film Festival press conference
  • Q&A with Madison and actor-stripper Lindsey Normington
  • Deleted scenes
  • Trailers
  • English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing and English descriptive audio
  • PLUS: Essays by film critic Dennis Lim and author Kier-La Janisse

    New cover by Bianca Parkes and GrandSon, with photography by Max Abadian
