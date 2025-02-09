Anora Release Dates & Details On 4k/Blu-ray, Streaming/Digital & DVD

Anora (2024) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon | Walmart

Sean Baker’s 6x Oscar-nominated drama Anora (2024) released in US theaters on Nov. 8, 2024 and is coming soon to home media. The film first released in digital formats including 4k UHD with HDR10+ and 5.1 surround sound on Dec. 17, 2024.

Anora will be also be released on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD. The movie arrives in disc formats from The Criterion Collection on April 29, 2025. On 4k Blu-ray, Anora is presented in 2160p at 2.39:1 aspect ratio with DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1.

Bonus features include two audio commentaries, new making-of documentary, new interviews, deleted scenes, and more (see below).

Anora is list priced $19.99 (Digital), $39.95 (Blu-ray), $49.95 (4k Blu-ray) and $29.95 (DVD).

Purchase Links

Anora (2024) 4k Blu-ray Amazon | Walmart

Anora (2024) Blu-ray Amazon | Walmart

Anora (2024) Streaming/Digital 4k UHD Prime Video

4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray Special Features

New 4K digital master, supervised by director Sean Baker and producer Alex Coco, with 5.1 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack

One 4K UHD disc of the film presented in HDR and one Blu-ray with the film and special features

Two audio commentaries: one featuring Baker, Coco, producer Samantha Quan, and cinematographer Drew Daniels, and the other featuring Baker and actors Yura Borisov, Mark Eydelshteyn, Karren Karagulian, Mikey Madison, and Vache Tovmasyan

New making-of documentary

New interviews with Baker and Madison

Cannes Film Festival press conference

Q&A with Madison and actor-stripper Lindsey Normington

Deleted scenes

Trailers

English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing and English descriptive audio

PLUS: Essays by film critic Dennis Lim and author Kier-La Janisse



New cover by Bianca Parkes and GrandSon, with photography by Max Abadian

Anora (2024) 4k UHD/BD Criterion Amazon | Walmart