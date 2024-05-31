HomeBlu-ray DiscFriends: The Complete Series 21-Disc Blu-ray Collection Is Only $43
Friends: The Complete Series 21-Disc Blu-ray Collection Is Only $43

Friends The Complete Series Blu-ray angle
Friends: The Complete Series on Blu-ray Disc is on sale for only $43.70 on Amazon. The 21-disc set includes all 236 original broadcast episodes that aired on NBC from September 22, 1994, to May 6, 2004.

Episodes of Friends are presented in 1080p (HD) at 1.78:1 aspect ratio. Audio is provided in English Dolby Digital 5.1, as well as French, German, Portuguese, Spanish, and Japanese in Dolby Digital 2.0. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, German SDH, Japanese, Spanish, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, Mandarin (Traditional), Norwegian, Swedish.

The collection features over 110 hours of content including over 20 hours of bonus material such as documentaries, gag reel, a 36-page episode guide, and more.

Friends: The Complete Series is also releasing on 4k Blu-ray for the first time on September 24, 2024, from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment.

Description: This is a show about love and sex and careers and a time in life when everything is possible… about the search for commitment and security… and the fear of commitment and security. Most of all, it’s about friendship – for when you’re young and single in the city, your friends are your family.

