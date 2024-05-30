Home4k Blu-rayObi-Wan Kenobi: The Complete Series 4k UHD SteelBook is only $42.99 (MSRP:...
Obi-Wan Kenobi: The Complete Series 4k UHD SteelBook is only $42.99 (MSRP: $54.99)

Obi-Wan Kenobi: The Complete Series 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray SteelBook Collector’s Edition Buy on Amazon

Obi-Wan Kenobi: The Complete Series 4k UHD Collectible Edition has dropped to $42.99 (MSRP: $54.99) on Amazon. The edition, released in April 2024, includes all six episodes, bonus materials, and three art concept cards.

On 4k Blu-ray, episodes of “Obi-Wan Kenobi” are presented in 2160p (4k) with HDR10 High Dynamic Range and a Dolby Atmos/TrueHD 7.1 soundtrack. The Blu-ray presents episodes in 1080p with DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, Spanish, and French subtitles.

Obi-Wan Kenobi: The Complete Series is available on 4k Blu-ray (MSRP: $54.99) and Blu-ray (MSRP: $49.99) at Amazon.

Special Features

  • Duels of Fate: Obi-Wan vs Vader – Deborah Chow, Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen examine the lightsaber battles of Obi-Wan and Darth Vader.
  • The Dark Times: Villains – Uncover the lore of the deadly Inquisitors, and Darth Vader’s iconic look.
  • Designing The Galaxy – Say hello to Leia’s loveable sidekick, Lola, then explore the new planets of the Star Wars galaxy.
  • Director’s Commentary – Join director Deborah Chow for an exclusive audio commentary on the action-packed ﬁnale.
Other Disney+ streaming titles on physical media include Andor: The Complete First Season, Moon Knight: The Complete First Season, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: The Complete First Season all in Limited Edition SteelBooks.

