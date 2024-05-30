Friends: The Complete Series Is Releasing In 4k On Ultra HD Blu-ray

Friends: The Complete Series 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

Friends: The Complete Series is releasing on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray for the first time. The collection from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment arrives September 24, 2024, and includes all ten seasons that ran from 1994–2004 on NBC.

Along with all 236 original broadcast episodes, the collection offers hours of bonus content including gag reels, The Rembrandts – “I’ll Be There For You”: Official music video, and more. (More details to come.)

Friends: The Complete Series on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray is list priced $249. Buy on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

Description: All the laughs, all the loves, all the lattes – all yours! Settle in with the hilarious and acclaimed series about a family based on friendship. Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Joey, Chandler and Ross were always there for each other. Now they’re here for you in the complete 10-season set of the original broadcast episodes. Special features include hilarious gag reels, The Rembrandts – “I’ll Be There For You”: Official music video and much more!