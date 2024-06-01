HomeDigital HDGodzilla Minus One & Godzilla Minus Color Released In Digital & Streaming...
Godzilla Minus One & Godzilla Minus Color Released In Digital & Streaming On Netflix

Godzilla Minus One & Godzilla Minus Color Posters

What comes as a bit of a welcome surprise is the release of Godzilla Minus One streaming on Netflix and available for purchase or rent from digital movie services.

The Oscar-winning film (Best Visual Effects) arrived on June 1st, 2024, and is also available in the highly-acclaimed black and white version titled Godzilla Minus Color.

Where is the best place to watch Godzilla Minus One? Netflix actually has the advantage over Apple TV and other streaming services for once in terms of audio/video specs. On Netflix, the movie streams in 4k UHD with Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos audio.

On Apple TV, the movie can be purchased or rented in 4k but not with Dolby Vision or HDR10. However, the title does feature Dolby Atmos.

Godzilla Minus One can be rented for $5.99 or purchased for $14.99 from Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Vudu and other services. Godzilla Minus One can also be rented for $5.99 or purchased for $14.99 from Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Vudu, and other services.

Logline: Post-war Japan is at its lowest point when a new crisis emerges in the form of a giant monster, baptized in the horrific power of the atomic bomb.

Friends: The Complete Series 21-Disc Blu-ray Collection Is Only $43
