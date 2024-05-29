HomeBlu-ray DiscApple TV's Ted Lasso: The Complete Series Dated For Release On Blu-ray...
Apple TV’s Ted Lasso: The Complete Series Dated For Release On Blu-ray & DVD [Updated]

Ted Lasso The Complete Series Blu-ray
Ted Lasso: The Complete Series on Blu-ray and DVD.

Apple TV Original Series Ted Lasso: The Complete Series has been dated for release on Blu-ray Disc and DVD on July 30, 2024.

The boxed sets from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment include all 34 episodes that premiered on Apple TV+ in 2020 and ran for three seasons until 2023.

Disc specs and bonus material are pending confirmation from Warner Bros., but we do know there is a limited edition BELIEVE poster available while supplies last.

Ted Lasso: The Complete Series is list priced $84.99 on Blu-ray and $74.99 on DVD.

Bonus Features

  • A limited edition, double-sided BELIEVE poster, available while supplies last
  • Optional English subtitles for the main feature
Ted Lasso The Complete Series DVD
Ted Lasso: The Complete Series DVD

Logline: American college football coach Ted Lasso heads to London to manage AFC Richmond, a struggling English Premier League soccer team.

Description: The show follows Ted Lasso, an American college football coach portrayed by Jason Sudeikis. Despite having no experience coaching soccer, Ted is unexpectedly recruited to manage a fictional English Premier League soccer team called AFC Richmond. The team’s owner, Rebecca Welton, secretly hopes that Ted’s inexperience will lead to the team’s downfall, especially since she gained ownership of the team in a divorce from her unfaithful ex-husband, Rupert.

Article updated with package art and details. Original publish date May 8, 2024.

