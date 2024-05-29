Apple TV’s Ted Lasso: The Complete Series Dated For Release On Blu-ray & DVD [Updated]

Ted Lasso: The Complete Series on Blu-ray and DVD. Buy on Amazon

Apple TV Original Series Ted Lasso: The Complete Series has been dated for release on Blu-ray Disc and DVD on July 30, 2024.

The boxed sets from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment include all 34 episodes that premiered on Apple TV+ in 2020 and ran for three seasons until 2023.

Disc specs and bonus material are pending confirmation from Warner Bros., but we do know there is a limited edition BELIEVE poster available while supplies last.

Ted Lasso: The Complete Series is list priced $84.99 on Blu-ray and $74.99 on DVD. Buy on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

Bonus Features

A limited edition, double-sided BELIEVE poster, available while supplies last

Optional English subtitles for the main feature

Ted Lasso: The Complete Series DVD Buy on Amazon

Logline: American college football coach Ted Lasso heads to London to manage AFC Richmond, a struggling English Premier League soccer team.

Description: The show follows Ted Lasso, an American college football coach portrayed by Jason Sudeikis. Despite having no experience coaching soccer, Ted is unexpectedly recruited to manage a fictional English Premier League soccer team called AFC Richmond. The team’s owner, Rebecca Welton, secretly hopes that Ted’s inexperience will lead to the team’s downfall, especially since she gained ownership of the team in a divorce from her unfaithful ex-husband, Rupert.

Article updated with package art and details. Original publish date May 8, 2024.